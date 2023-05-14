The weather might be cooling down but fire crews are gearing up for their busiest period of the year, making spreading the message of safety more important than ever.
That's why eight Fire and Rescue NSW stations across the Illawarra threw their doors open to the community on Saturday, May 13.
At Corrimal, the turnout was "fantastic" as families gathered to meet their local firefighters, sit in the big red truck themselves and watch crews extinguish flames.
"We knew the numbers were going to be good but they were beyond our expectations," Captain Paul Dorin said, not citing exact figures but pointing to the fact more than 300 sausage sizzles were cooked up on the barbecue.
Bushfire season is technically over, but Captain Dorin said winter is the busiest period for house fires - and a working fire alarm could be the very thing that saves a precious life.
"Obviously the devastating 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires were our busiest year," Captain Paul Dorin said.
"But our winter months are actually our busiest time. The dryers get used more, the electric blankets come out, the heaters are switched on.
"People have their backyard fires going too, so there can be accidents there."
The messages were heard loud and clear, even by the young ones.
"We really focused on people having a working smoke alarm in the house," Captain Dorin said.
"A lot of kids have never heard what a smoke alarm sounds like, so we showed them and what they should be doing after.
"We were also raising awareness around appliances, because most fires happen in the kitchen. The phrase we keep pushing is 'Keep Looking When Cooking'."
Captain Dorin recommends smoke alarms be tested on a monthly basis, vacuumed every six months and replaced every 10 years.
Those alarms with replaceable batteries should be changed each year.
He also reminded carers who look after vulnerable people to check on their smoke alarms.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
