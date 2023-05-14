Illawarra Mercury
Deanna Struber learns fate for role in 2019 Warrawong McDonald's road rage incident that ended with blown up ute

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 4:30pm
Deanna Struber leaving court in 2019. The matter is now finalised - a conviction was recorded with no further penalty. Picture from file.
What started with the beep of a horn during a minor confrontation at the Warrawong McDonald's drive-thru ended in a couple's ute being blown up with a home-made bomb.

