What started with the beep of a horn during a minor confrontation at the Warrawong McDonald's drive-thru ended in a couple's ute being blown up with a home-made bomb.
Deanna Jean Struber, 35, started driving off after paying for her food on February 22, 2019, however reversed when she realised she had forgotten her card.
This prompted a man and woman in the Ford Ranger behind to beep their horn, igniting the start of "a series of tumultuous events", in which Struber's co-offender Ryan Sharp later planted a bomb under the victim's car.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien handed down his decision at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after a seven-day hearing, where Struber finally learnt her fate for her minor role in the ordeal.
She pleaded not guilty to five charges. Witnesses including nearby residents, a McDonald's worker, the victims and Struber took to the stand to provide their version of the events.
The court heard Struber verbally abused the victims before driving off from the drive-thru, however both vehicles stopped at a Northcliffe Dr bus stop where an altercation occurred.
A resident told the court they witnessed a man get out of the Ford and push Struber against her Nissan, before he kicked it then got back into his car.
Struber then followed the Ford for 17 minutes while on the phone to police to report the incident. Magistrate O'Brien found this length of time was "prolonged" and constituted stalking.
Meanwhile Struber managed to get the victim's name and address. She then phoned Sharp who told her to look up the couple on social media. She sent him a screenshot of their joint Facebook account.
Sharp then created a fake Facebook account with an image of a young blonde woman and contacted the victims, inquiring about furniture they had listed for sale on Marketplace. The victims provided Sharp with their address.
CCTV recorded Sharp attending the Koonawarra home early the next morning and smashing up the couple's Ford with a baseball bat.
Two weeks later, Sharp again attended the couple's house, this time planting a home-made "bomb" made up of sparklers and batteries under another vehicle at the premises. It detonated less than 90 minutes later.
It was never alleged Struber actively participated in damaging the vehicles, however she was charged with being an accessory before and after the fact.
Prosecutors alleged she provided a false alibi to police about Sharp's whereabouts and that she deleted pictures she received of the damaged vehicle.
In 2020, Sharp was jailed for five years with a non-parole period of three years.
As for Struber, Magistrate O'Brien was satisfied she assisted Sharp in carrying out the offences, and convicted her of being an accessory after the fact and stalking or intimidation while intending to cause fear of physical harm.
"This has been a long and difficult process for you," Magistrate O'Brien said.
"I hope now this episode is over, you can move on with your life in a much less controversial way."
A conviction was recorded with no further penalty. The three other charges were dismissed.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
