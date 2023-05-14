Very physical, entertaining and littered with a number of lead changes.
The latest Gerringong Lions versus Warilla-Lake South Gorillas game did not disappoint, with the home side Lions prevailing 32-24 at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
It didn't make up for their 2022 Group Seven grand final loss to the Gorillas, but Gerringong coach Scott Stewart was happy to see his side grind out their sixth win of the season.
Stewart was particularly pleased that the Lions did not panic after Warilla jumped to a 14-6 half-time lead, fighting back to outscore their opponents 26-10 in the second half.
"It was a good game. Typical Gerringong v Warilla game, very, very physical," he said.
An undermanned Warilla outfit have now won only three of their seven games, while Gerringong's only loss to date has come at the hands of competition leaders the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
"We've had some real tough wins. I can't knock them, we haven't put the same side on the park two weeks in a row. I'd rather be where we are than some other teams," Stewart said.
"We're playing tough and I can't fault their effort, and that's what's been getting us through a few of these games."
In relation to the latest win over Warilla, the coach was especially pleased with the work of his middle forwards, led brilliantly by crafty hooker Nathan Ford.
"Nathan really stood up and was a great link with our backs, especially Taj (Ford) who created plenty for outside backs Mick Quinn and Toby Gumley-Quine, who had the class to finish it off," he said.
"It's a good win for the club. It doesn't make up for last year's grand final but we had a lot of guys today playing their first Gerringong versus Warilla first-grade game and they certainly got a bit of an idea about what it's all about.
"It was a tough game, to come out on top gives you a lot of confidence that we can win those tough ones, because they certainly turned up to play."
In the other Saturday game, Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs beat Jamberoo Superoos 48-26.
Meantime the Shellharbour Sharks got the best of their local derby against Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
Though it took until the latter part of the second half for the Sharks to run away with a convincing 34-8 win at the end.
The Sharks led 10-4 at half-time courtesy of tries to centre Donte Efaraimo and prop Josh Starling. The latter try was converted by Jacob Seabrook.
Albion Park lock James Walsh scored his team's only try in the first half.
The Eagles got as close as 16-8 midway through the second stanza before the Abed Atallah-coached Sharks ran away with the game in the latter stages, crossing for three converted tries in the last 15 minutes.
Atallah was hopeful the derby win would kick-start Shellharbour's recent inconsistent form.
"It's good to get a win. I though we were in control in patches but there's still room for improvement," he said.
"We got a reaction from the team this week and scored some points, which was good to see.
''It was also good to see that they all worked really hard for each other across the park.
"The result at the end of the day was the success we got from them working hard for each other.
"They were up for it. It was a contest out there. I think the scoreline flattered us a bit towards the end of the game, but it was a tough game out there."
His Albion Park counterpart Jason Hooper felt his team started poorly but had opportunities to win the game.
"I thought we done OK to still be in the game with 15 minutes to go, I think it was only 12-6, and I thought we were still a chance of winning it, even though I didn't think we were that great," he said.
"We are a pretty tough side at the moment but we are killing ourselves with stupid errors, like kicking it out on the full, not finding touch on penalties, it was frustrating.
"Those simple one percenters are really hurting us at the moment.
"We just need to work hard. We spoke about that in the sheds just now. We need to stick together, keep training hard and jeep working the video and stick at it.
"We need to complete better, we need to get in an arm wrestle better and we need our kicking game to be better.
"It's all the one percenters that we are not doing right.
"We can be a good football side for 10, 15 minutes and then we're really bad for five minutes an dit really hurts us."
In the other round seven fixtures on Sunday, the Stingrays maintained their unbeaten start to the season by downing Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 44-18.
The visitors were made to work for their sixth win on the trot, leading only 16-12 at halftime at Berry Showground before running away with a comfortable victory in the second half.
At Kiama Showground, Nowra-Bomaderry Jets beat Kiama 34-22.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
