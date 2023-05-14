Thirroul resident Melinda Nolan is thanking her lucky stars her husband found suspected baited dog food smeared across her driveway before her two adored pugs did.
She spotted the food with crushed up red granules inside of it - believed to be rat poison - at her property early Saturday morning.
"It was smeared in between the bins up near our gate," Mrs Nolan said.
"Our pugs often sit near the front gate, which is quite frightening. We had to hose the area completely. It's a very cruel thing to do to an animal."
It's made the Thirroul resident of more than five decades feel so uneasy that she's since purchased and installed security cameras.
"It's definitely put us on edge," Mrs Nolan said. "I've never felt like I'd have to protect myself like that."
Mrs Nolan has since raised the alarm on social media, warning others in the northern suburb to remain vigilant. She has also notified police and the local vet.
"It's not only dogs that would be affected by it, magpies and other wildlife eat dog food too," she said.
"We've also got a dog-friendly beach and a lot of people bring their dogs along to cafes here."
Mrs Nolan can't fathom why someone would lay bait, but believes it may possibly be related to attempted break-ins in the area.
"Our dogs are kept inside, and one has a really loud bark. Someone might have thought they were bigger than they are," she said.
"There have been a lot of break-ins in the area reported on community pages."
