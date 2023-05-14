The Wollongong Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team after five rounds of the 2023 AFL South Coast season.
Their latest win on Saturday against the Kiama Power came a week after they avenged their 2022 grand final loss to the Figtree Kangaroos.
Like their win over the Kangaroos, the Bulldogs were ruthless against the hapless Power at Croome Road Oval, prevailing 98-23 winners.
Their impressive four-quarters of football included a 27-0 shutout in the first term and outscoring Kiama 38-2 in the final quarter.
Bulldogs coach Aidan Leishman said it was great to grind out another win.
"I think Kiama had a lot to prove from last week's showing and they came out trying to set the tone early with their physicality," he said.
"Unfortunately for us we lost full-forward Jack Woeckal-Hynes in the first quarter, and then we lost a couple of other players due to high hits.
"As a precaution we kept them off so we were down to one rotation on the bench but credit to the boys who were able to adjust, play different positions and push through with less rotations and finish the game off strongly."
Leishman said there were a number of good players on the day but singled out Josh Thomas, Ryan Allen, Henry Cooney, Eddie Keogh, Daniel O'Bryan, James Phillips and Harry Toole.
In the absence of full-forward Woeckal-Hynes, a number of Bulldogs players stepped up in front of goal, led by Will Neate (4), Eddie Keogh and Lewis Gooden, who snared two goals each.
The coach said it was really pleasing to be the only undefeated team after five rounds.
"Obviously the big win for us was last week in getting over Figgy. We hadn't beaten them since round one 2020," he said.
"That was really good and gave us plenty of confidence.
"We've set our sights on finishing in the top two this year so to finish round five undefeated, we're really happy."
Leishman was also pleased his team put together four good quarters of football.
"We've always played good halves or played good for two and a bit quarters but we're just really trying to string those four quarter performances together," he said.
"We were down a fair few rotations but we were able to adjust at halftime and finish off the second half really strongly."
Meantime, the Northern District Tigers were too strong in their "grudge match" against Wollongong Lions, hammering the home side 129-28 at North Dalton Park.
Tigers captain Brendan Davis kicked six goals, Caleb Higgins had four majors and Nicholas Burton chipped in with three goals in the 101-point drubbing.
Figtree also won on Saturday, downing the Shellharbour City Suns 105-39.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
