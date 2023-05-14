Illawarra Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL

AFL South Coast heavyweights Wollongong Bulldogs power past Kiama

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wollongong Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team after five rounds of the 2023 AFL South Coast season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.