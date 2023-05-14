Dragons bookend Blake Lawrie says the playing group remains "one thousand per cent" behind Anthony Griffin, but the odds of that saving the under-pressure coach's job appear to be lengthening by the day.
Having lost their previous five games by a combined margin of just 13 points, the Dragons were blown away by the Cowboys on Townsville on Saturday night, with a 20-point defeat seeing them slump to 2-8 on the year.
Griffin's decision to bench Jayden Sullivan for the remainder of the game after the youngster was controversially binned midway through the first half was the major post-match talking point following skipper Ben Hunt's 300th NRL game.
It aborted a move to shift Hunt to hooker after little more than a single game, with Griffin having made the call to drop Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle in preceding weeks as he looked to re-ignite his side's floundering campaign.
The Dragons return to Kogarah to face the Roosters on Friday is set to be greeted by a protest from angry fans calling for Griffin's sacking, though there are doubts over whether he'll still be in charge following Tuesday's club board meeting and members forum.
The club has ramped up its bid for the services of Jason Ryles, having met informally with the current Roosters assistant last Monday amid reports Craig Bellamy is set to remain at the Melbourne helm for at least another season.
Ryles was strongly tipped to succeed Bellamy, under whom he served his NRL coaching apprenticeship, had the mastercoach elected to hang up the clipboard at the end of this season.
With that now unlikely to be the case, the Dragons are back in the frame to lure the former Dragons prop back to the club on what would be a lengthy deal for a long-term rebuild.
Griffin had been tipped to see out the season regardless of the club's call on 2024, but with the Dragons now favourites for the wooden spoon in most betting markets, six straight losses may be enough to force the board's hand.
If it were to pull the trigger, it won't be because Griffin has lost the playing group according to Lawrie
"One thousand per cent," Lawrie told AAP when asked if the players backed the coach.
"[Griffin] cares for all of us. He wants to win as much as everybody else and takes a lot of responsibility. He's done a hell of a job and hasn't changed the way he approaches anything in any way, shape or form, so credit to him.
"We've got a good group here. We've had six losses in a row but we can't do anything about the past, we can only change the future.
"We are putting in a lot of effort, you can't fault it, but it's still not good enough, results are not going our way. We need to keep fighting, keep being persistent, and hopefully things will turn."
There was no more dejected figure in the aftermath to the latest loss than Hunt, who's been Griffin's most staunchest and persistent backer.
"I think the effort was there for most of the game, but it was just schoolboy errors that really hurt us," Hunt said.
"We just gave them too much ball, they scored tries [directly] off some of our errors. It's young guys that are trying hard, but it's just not coming off."
There was some relief for the club in Sunday's judiciary charge sheet, with Toby Couchman (dangerous contact) and Jaydn Su'A (careless high tackle) able to escape suspension with fines.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
