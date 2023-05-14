Illawarra Mercury
Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls set to drop into Wollongong for 2024 Australian Tour

Updated May 15 2023 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Matchbox Twenty will be returning to Wollongong next year. Picture supplied.
For the first time in a decade, American rockers Matchbox Twenty will return to Wollongong. And they're bringing the Goo Goo Dolls along with them.

