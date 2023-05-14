For the first time in a decade, American rockers Matchbox Twenty will return to Wollongong. And they're bringing the Goo Goo Dolls along with them.
The 2024 Australian tour is in support of Matchbox Twenty's new album Where The Light Goes, which will be out on May 26.
It marks their first new music in 11 years, but fans can expect to hear old favourites including '3AM' and 'How Far We've Come'.
Matchbox Twenty last graced the stage of the Win Entertainment Centre in 2012.
The Grammy-nominated group, headed by Rob Thomas, will return at the same venue on Tuesday, February 20 next year.
"Our Australian tour follows a massive 50-plus date US tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we'll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well," Rob Thomas said.
"It's been way too long since I've seen all your Aussie faces."
Goo Goo Dolls will be supporting the band - and yes, fans can expect to sing along to 'Iris', which has had a recent resurgence on the charts thanks to Tik Tok.
Pre-sale tickets are available from 2pm on Wednesday, May 17 to Friday, May 19.
Tickets to the general public go on sale from 9am on Tuesday, May 23.
To purchase, head to this website.
