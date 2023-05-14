Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Illawarra Rugby League: Collegians young guns run riot over Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Gromek starred for Collegians in the Dogs win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Callum Gromek starred for Collegians in the Dogs win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

A new-look Collegians have put the competition on notice, with the Dogs generation next running in four tries to one in a 24-6 blowout of Thirroul on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.