Lomax, Liddle steer Dragons to comeback win in NSW Cup

His goal-kicking wobbles have been well-publicised this season, but Zac Lomax found his range when it mattered in the Dragons stirring come-from-behind win over the Knights in the NSW Cup on Sunday.
Banished from first grade by coach Anthony Griffin a fortnight ago, Lomax's first reserve grade outing since 2018 got off to an inauspicious start when he missed his first two attempts at goal - one off the upright - in the first half.
It proved a continuation of the yips that have seen the formerly sharp shooter slump to a 61 per cent success rate off the tee in 2023. However, the 23-year-old found his groove late, producing a try, try assist and two sideline conversions as the Dragons reeled in a 22-8 deficit in the final 20 minutes.
Fellow top-grade discard Jacob Liddle also got in on the act, grabbing the match-winning try in the 77th minute of a 26-22 victory. Lomax added the extras to go a perfect 3/3 in the second stanza. He finished with a team-high 19 carries for 107 run metres.
Fullback Treigh Stewart was arguably more pivotal, laying on Lomax's try with a near grubber and putting him into the space to lay-on Sione Finau's second try with 11 minutes to play.
It was Liddle's second Cup outing after scoring a try, running for 130 metres and making 33 tackles against the Sea Eagles a week earlier.
Lomax's axing grabbed plenty of headlines following the Dragons round nine loss to the Bulldogs, with coach Anthony Griffin admitting he didn't offer up an immediate explanation.
Lomax said post-game that he hadn't been sent down with any set instructions on what to work on, saying his goal was simply high involvement.
"It's just about competing and just enjoying my footy," Lomax told Fox Sports post-game.
"I feel I was able to do that today and it was just good to get a win. I thought the team really competed really well and I'm super pleased to get the two points.
"I just want to come back and learn my craft again and just hopefully be a voice for the team back here. It was really good to come back and just enjoy playing footy.
"It was obviously a good performance by the boys. I guess we started a little bit sluggish there but I was really pleased with the boys efforts there, especially in the second half.
"I thought we really turned up defensively and I thought our mindset coming into the second half was really good. It's a really good bunch of boys and I really enjoyed it today. It was a good effort by the team."
Likewise, Liddle's axing also raised the ire of fans, with Griffin preferring Moses Mbye in a two-hooker rotation since shifting skipper Ben Hunt to dummy-half ahead of Magic Round two weeks ago.
He made two line breaks and a game-high 42 tackles as he looks to mount a case for an NRL recall.
"Obviously it's not great when you get dropped, but all I want to do is get back here, play some good footy, get my head in order and make it back into grade," Liddle said.
"[I just need to] play good footy with the right attitude, winning games helps."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
