Lomax, Liddle steer Dragons to comeback win in NSW Cup

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 14 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 1:44pm
Zac Lomax nailed to sideline conversions late in the Dragons NSW Cup win over the Knights on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
His goal-kicking wobbles have been well-publicised this season, but Zac Lomax found his range when it mattered in the Dragons stirring come-from-behind win over the Knights in the NSW Cup on Sunday.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

