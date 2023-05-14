Platypus have returned to Royal National Park, having been missing for 50 years.
Five female platypus were released into the park during the last week and will be followed by four males this week once the females have successfully established their territory.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the operation, which has been planned for two years, is the first ever translocation program for platypus in NSW, and will re-establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse platypus population.
"The iconic platypus is under immense pressure," Ms Sharpe said.
"The work that has gone into this project to get to the point of releasing these platypus is essential to assure the security of these species into the future.
"Royal National Park is Australia's oldest and I am pleased this historic reintroduction will help re-establish a sanctuary for this iconic species.
"Translocation is just one conservation measure that can help ensure the survival of NSW species such as platypus against climate change."
The project is a collaboration between the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Taronga Conservation Society Australia, UNSW Sydney and WWF-Australia.
Project managers said the platypus were collected from southern NSW to ensure genetic diversity and brought to Taronga Zoo's purpose-built platypus refuge.
They received veterinary health checks, were assessed for release, and fitted with transmitters.
Ongoing monitoring and tracking by UNSW and WWF-Australia will determine the success of the re-introduction to the park.
The project managers said platypus were under threat from habitat destruction and fragmentation.
These factors are increasing extinction risk to platypus populations and their resilience to endure extreme climate events.
Cameron Kerr, of Taronga Conservation Society Australia, said, "Shy and enigmatic, platypus are the silent victims of climate change. While their elusive behaviour keeps them from view, under the surface they are particularly susceptible to drought and environmental change.
"This translocation not only re-establishes a population in part of their former range but allows us to refine the skills and expertise that will inevitably be required to counter the impacts of increasingly frequent and more severe climate events."
"The platypus is Taronga's emblem, and we are committed to ensuring it not only survives but thrives for years to come."
Dr Gilad Bino, from UNSW's Centre for Ecosystem Science, said: "The reintroduction of platypus to the Royal National Park is more than just about returning an iconic species to its home; it's about restoring balance to the ecosystem and reinforcing our commitment to conservation.
"We hope that people will be inspired by the incredible platypus and its successful reintroduction, as it serves as a testament to what can be achieved through conservation and dedicated efforts."
WWF-Australia's rewilding program manager Rob Brewster said only bold actions can save the animal.
"The last century saw the destruction of so much of Australia's wildlife and wild places. The return of platypus to the Royal National Park shows that we can move beyond just protecting what remains, and actually restore what we've lost."
