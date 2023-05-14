Illawarra Mercury
International students in Australia under pressure due to reinstatement of work restrictions

By Dongyun Kwon
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 9:05pm
When Fariba Aurin came to study in Australia, she knew it would be expensive compared to her home in Bangladesh. But she didn't imagine just how hard life would prove for her and her five-year-old daughter.

