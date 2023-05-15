The future of South Coast football is in safe hands, with extra support being offered to help all local junior coaches excel at their craft.
Football South Coast recently secured free memberships to the Inspire FC digital coaching platform, which was created by Northern Suburbs Football Association to provide an online coaching and resource tool for mentors. The platform is now available for all FSC Miniroos, junior and youth coaches, as well as club coaching coordinators.
FSC football development manager Jonathan Forster encouraged all local coaches to get involved.
"When you look at how many coaches there are in the region and, with me being the only full-time development manager, it's hard to tangibly support every coach in the region," he said.
"Having an online platform that allows them to access it via their phone to view PDF and video content, and allows them to see what the session looks like to look at and replicate to best of their ability."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
