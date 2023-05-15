Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla poker player outlasts 730 competitors to win $70,000

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 15 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 1:25pm
Port Kembla poker player Mitch Walkerden is $70,000 richer after finishing second in a major tournament.
Port Kembla poker player Mitch Walkerden is $70,000 richer after finishing second in a major tournament.

Port Kembla poker player Mitch Walkerden is $70,000 richer after finishing second in the $675 buy-in WPT Sydney Champs Main Event tournament.

