Port Kembla poker player Mitch Walkerden is $70,000 richer after finishing second in the $675 buy-in WPT Sydney Champs Main Event tournament.
The 31-year-old father of one though could have more than doubled his winnings had luck been with him in a crucial heads-up hand.
Enjoying a significant chip lead and holding pocket aces, Walkerden had his opponent, who was holding ace-king, dominated in an all-in hand.
"I had a 2.5 to 1 chip lead and got in pocket aces versus ace-king for the win but the guy flopped a king and then turned a king.
"I was a 93 per cent favourite to take it down but that hand got him much closer to having 50 per cent of the chips left in play," Walkerden said.
Read more: Teen rugby sensation in Wallaroos squad
"No disrespect to the guy who was like a good player, but I felt I had a fairly significant edge on him, particularly playing heads up.
"I think he might have realised it as well and kind of changed his strategy from small ball to ripping it all in maybe like 80 per cent of his hands.
"I just didn't get a distribution of good hands or any hands that I could really call him off with.
"He kind of whittled me down and then we got it in on a flip and he flopped a set and I was pretty much dead."
While disappointed not to win it all, Walkerden was happy with his play, which saw him outlast 729 other players during the gruelling three-day tournament.
He is also happy with the prizemoney, which he will use to hopefully help purchase a new home for him and his partner and their one-year-old son Cooper.
"I definitely want to thank my partner Lauren, who I'm marrying in October," Walkerden said.
"I definitely wouldn't be able to play these big tournaments, because they go over days, without her support. She's my biggest fan.
"A lot of this poker that I'm playing is for us to save money for a house. That $70 K is going to get us one step closer to getting our first home."
In the meantime Walkerden tries to play a couple of games at Illawarra venues most weeks, especially the Friday night game at the Commercial Hotel in Port Kembla.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.