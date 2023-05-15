Bulli will aim to ride the wave of confidence as they prepare for Tuesday night's Australia Cup fixture with NPL NSW side Mt Druitt.
The Balls Paddock club will head into the clash with the Rangers at Popondetta Park in red-hot form after securing an impressive 5-0 win over Helensburgh in the Premier League on Saturday. Captain Ben McDonald mustered four goals, while Sam Adnum also found the back of the net.
It was Bulli's sixth win of their 2023 IPL campaign - and came on the back of a 6-1 thumping of Tarrawanna the previous week - as they jumped up to third spot on the ladder. Coach Julio Miranda said his players now hoped to continue that good form against Mt Druitt.
"The boys are looking forward to it, especially after Saturday's performance. It will be a good challenge, we've obviously got nothing to lose, and we'll go there with an open mind and try to do our best," Miranda said.
"It was nice to get the goals (against Burgh), but I think the most pleasing aspect was our defensive shape. They're a good side, but we just did everything right defensively to shut them down. It was a really pleasing performance."
While Bulli are flying, Tuesday night's opponents Mt Druitt are yet to hit their full straps this year.
The Rangers played out a door 0-0 stalemate with the Wollongong Wolves on Friday night to continue a disappointing NPL campaign, with the side now sitting in 14th spot on the ladder.
However, Miranda said they wouldn't underestimate the side on their home turf.
"They're not going that well at the moment, but they're still in the Cup and they'll want to go as far as they can - and that's the same for us," he said.
Bulli is one of two South Coast outfits still flying the flag in the nation-wide Australia Cup competition, alongside fellow Premier League team Cringila. The Lions will hope to remain alive when they meet NPL NSW powerhouse Rockdale-Ilinden on Wednesday night at Crehan Park.
Both Illawarra sides are hungry to replicate the success of Wollongong United in 2022, who became the first grassroots association club to reach the national draw in the Cup.
United's dream run eventually ended in heart-breaking fashion when they were beaten 3-2 by Victorian NPL club Green Valley in their round of 32 fixture at Macedonia Park.
Miranda admitted that Bulli would draw on United's impressive campaign to inspire them on Tuesday night.
"It would be quite special (to make the Cup's next round). After watching what Wollongong United achieved last year, it would be nice to replicate what they did," the mentor said.
"But it's a toss of the coin and we'll go up there on Tuesday night free spirited and we'll see what we can do."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
