Check out the best weekend action shots from Illawarra sport

The winter football campaigns are heating up and we were there to capture all the action.
From Shellharbour taking on Albion Park-Oak Flats in Group Seven and Collies' clash with Thirroul in Illawarra Rugby League, to Shoalies victory over Shammies in Illawarra rugby, AFL South Coast showdown between the Bulldogs and Kiama and the Wollongong Illawarra Premier League derby between Olympic and United, the Mercury was there on the sidelines.
And check out all our coverage from the weekend's results here...
Illawarra Rugby League: Collegians young guns run riot over Thirroul
Illawarra Rugby Union: Shoalhaven juggernaut too slick for hapless Shamrocks
Illawarra Premier League: Wollongong United seal tight Premier League victory over nine-man Olympic
AFL South Coast: Wollongong Bulldogs power past Kiama
