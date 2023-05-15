The Mariners have been fantastic this A-League Men's season, and they have put themselves in a strong position to keep their grand final dream alive.
It was a great 2-1 win over Adelaide on the road on Saturday night, and they will now return to the Central Coast for the second match ahead on aggregate.
From a Wolves' perspective, it's good to see their head coach Nick Montgomery doing really well with the side.
"Monty" spent a bit of time in Wollongong while I was coaching, so it's nice to see his progression and the job that he's done at a club like the Mariners, who are not one of the bigger clubs.
To take a win advantage into a game at home, you'd have to think they'd be favourites to get the job done.
On the other side of the draw, Sydney FC's 1-1 draw with Melbourne City means that there is all to play for this Friday night.
I think Sydney were a little bit unlucky not to get a win in the end at home last Friday night. But these are two teams that are in form and Sydney's away record has been quite good this season, so they might back themselves to get a result on the road.
It's all shaping up to be an exciting weekend of A-Leagues finals action.
