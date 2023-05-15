Three Illawarra men have been told to clean up their act after a vicious home invasion in which a man was tied to a chair with his own shoelaces and threatened with having his toes cut off.
Drazsic Wheatley, 21, Jake Nikolas John Hall, 26, and Brendan Parsons, 26, each previously pleaded guilty to a common charge of specially aggravated detaining in company with intent to obtain an advantage.
Hall also pleaded guilty to robbery armed with an offensive weapon, aggravated break and enter and being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery, while Wheatley pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery.
Judge Siobhan Herbert sentenced the trio at Sydney's Downing Centre court on Monday.
Tendered court documents revealed the men forced their way into the male victim's Tullimbar unit on the evening of November 8 2021 and punched the innocent stranger who was playing his Xbox.
The blow caused the victim to fall forward at his desk. He turned his head and saw Wheatley, Hall and Parsons standing beside him, noticing Wheatley was holding a stubbie of VB.
Parsons grabbed the victim by his collar, threw him to the ground and punched him in the head. The group then demanded to know where the victim's brother was, to which the victim said he didn't know.
The victim was then dragged by the feet to another room while being punched in the head multiple times.
The attackers then tied him to a chair with his own shoelaces. The victim was then viciously kicked and punched several times, while Parsons held a pair of fishing scissors to his throat saying "stop lying to us, you know where your brother is".
But the victim said he "didn't have a clue". The home invaders accused him of lying.
The trio then walked into the bathroom where they discussed their plans with the victim, with one saying "we'll cut his toes off with a shovel".
When they returned, Wheatley held another pair of scissors to the victim's throat, threatening him again.
Shortly after, they lifted the victim off the chair while he was still bound by the shoelaces, and trapped him in a laundry cupboard.
Wheatley, Hall and Parsons then ransacked the unit, throwing clothes and turning over furniture, before making off with the victim's electronics including an Xbox and iPad.
The victim eventually managed to break out of the cupboard and contact his mother and police who arrived shortly after. Officers took images of the victim's injuries which included red marks on his neck and wrists, and found the scissors and shovel on the floor.
Judge Herbert told the court Wheatley also ran into a nearby Friendly Grocer on November 17, wielding a hatchet and covering his face.
He yelled "this is a robbery c---" before smashing the protective COVID-19 screen, then smashing open the till and making off with more than $600.
On a separate occasion, Hall drove to Shellharbour where Wheatley was caught on CCTV running into a pizza store with the same hatchet.
Wheatley demanded cash from the till before the pair fled in the car.
The court heard the trio each struggled with substance abuse issues stemming from their traumatic upbringings, which Judge Herbert said reduced their moral culpability.
However a sentence of imprisonment was the only appropriate penalty, Judge Herbert added,
Hall was handed a four-year and four-month jail term with a non-parole period of two years and seven months, making him eligible for release in June next year.
Parsons was sentenced to three years and five months behind bars with a non-parole period of two years, making him eligible for release in November this year.
As for Wheatley, who had been on strict bail, he was sentenced to four years and 10 months with a non-parole period of three years, and will be eligible for release in October 2025.
Judge Herbert referred Wheatley to the drug court to determine whether he should be subject to a compulsory drug treatment order, and also urged the men to dedicate themselves to drug rehabilitation.
"If you commit any offences while you're on parole, you can go back to jail to serve the rest of your sentence," Judge Herbert reminded.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.