Illawarra women facing long waits to see a GP while experiencing painful urinary tract infections will now be able to get antibiotics from the chemist, with five local pharmacies taking part in a NSW Government prescribing trial.
Chemists in Thirroul, Fairy Meadow, Unanderra, Flinders and Warilla are among about 100 places in NSW which are part of the first stage of the trial, which will expand to 1000 pharmacies and allow access to the oral contraceptive pill in the middle of the year.
The trial is expected to allow more than 5,000 women access care for UTIs at the chemist, according to the government.
Thirroul Pharmacy is one of the five chemists taking part in the trial, with owner Raelee Hooten saying she signed up to help relieve pressure on other parts of the health system.
"The main reason why we signed up for it is because it helps women get timely access to health care that they need," she said.
"So often for women with UTIs, they either can't get into the GP in quick enough time or they're landing on hospital emergency departments or things like Bulli urgent care to gain access to antibiotics."
She said, during COVID-19, that pharmacists has been recognised as an under-used part of the health system.
"This is step one of a whole bunch of new things coming in the pharmacy scope that will allow us to provide better care for people of the community, give them more timely access to health care," she said.
"We personally have had to refer women to Bulli urgent care in the past, so I do think we'll see an uptake."
The other Illawarra chemists included in the trial are Pharmacy Express Fairy Meadow, Unanderra Pharmacy, Flinders Save and Deliver and Blooms Warilla.
The $5 million trial was originally announced by former premier Dominic Perrottet before the state election.
New Labor Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park said it was designed to improve access to medicines safely.
"This will not only improve access to medications - but it will also alleviate the pressure on GPs and primary care services," he said.
"We will continue to work closely with the Commonwealth Government on innovative models of care that makes healthcare more accessible for the community."
Under the trial, the NSW Government will cover the $20 patient consultation rebate, meaning the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking treatment should be for the medication they need.
To be eligible for UTI treatment at a participating pharmacy women need to be aged between 18 to 65 years and displaying symptoms consistent with an uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.