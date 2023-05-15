Kiama MP Gareth Ward blasts election 'scare tactics'

In his return to parliament, Kiama MP Gareth Ward chose to lash out at the "scare tactics, the smears and sanctimonious lecturing" of the recent election campaign.
Mr Ward retained his Kiama seat despite attention from Labor's Katelin McInerney.
Despite former Premier Dominic Perrottet insisting the Liberals would win, they really had no shot at all.
It was a tense campaign, the likes of which the Illawarra hadn't seen in some time and one Mr Ward labelled a smear campaign.
Mr Ward upcoming sexual assault trial - he vehemently rejects all the charges - got a good airing, either in veiled remarks or bold statements.
In parliament, he chose to make the point that, despite it all, he won in Kiama.
"For a variety of reasons my election victory was one that many thought was simply not possible," Mr Ward said.
"I had literally everyone against me, from the popular press to all sides of politics."
My election victory was one that many thought was simply not possible.- Gareth Ward
From there he noted the feisty nature of the campaign.
"The scare tactics, the smears and sanctimonious lecturing did not work," Mr Ward said.
"But what I did have on side were the people of my community. I am very grateful for their loyalty and for the results that we secured."
He also paid tribute to his campaign stuff, especially mother Margaret, who was out every day of pre-poll.
"When I walked into this parliament in 2011, I entered the chamber as the first Liberal member for Kiama," he said.
"Today I enter the chamber as its first independent member. I know that many people in my electorate voted independent for the first time.
"Whilst my values have not changed, my status as a member of a party has. My values remain economically rationalist and socially progressive.
"Philosophically, I am a classical liberal, but I am no longer a member of the Liberal Party."
Mr Ward also repeated his pledge to work with the government - and others.
"As an independent member of the parliament, I look forward to working with my friends on the crossbench and with all members of parliament to secure outcomes for my electorate and, indeed, for the great people of NSW," he said.
"I say this to all members: My door is always open to anyone."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.