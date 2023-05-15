Illawarra Mercury
Bulli Pass closed from Lawrence Hargrave Drive and M1 Princes Motorway

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:05pm
Bulli Pass will become a no-go-zone for three day this week. Picture by Adam McLean
Bulli Pass will become a no-go-zone for three day this week. Picture by Adam McLean

Bulli Pass will be closed to motorists for three days this week to allow essential road maintenance works to be conducted.

