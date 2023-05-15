Bulli Pass will be closed to motorists for three days this week to allow essential road maintenance works to be conducted.
Works will be conducted from Bulli to Bulli Tops, along the Princes Highway (Bulli Pass), between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and M1 Princes Motorway from Tuesday to Thursday.
The road will be closed in both directions to motorists from 9am until 3pm each day.
Work includes trimming vegetation, clearing gutters and drains, line marking, bridge inspections and maintenance of guardrails, signs and safety ramps.
Diversions will be in place along Lawrence Hargrave Drive, M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive, with motorists advised to allow approximately 15 minutes of additional travel time.
Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
Access for local residents will be maintained from Lawrence Hargrave only.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.