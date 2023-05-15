It was a heartfelt moment when Delphi was released into the wilds of the Royal National Park north of Wollongong on Sunday, May 15.
Delphi and her four companions are the first platypus to be released into the national park in 50 years.
The release is part of a collaboration between NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, UNSW Sydney and World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia to re-establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse platypus population.
The five females will be joined by four males in the coming weeks.
State member for Heathcote, Maryanne Stewart was there to observe the momentous occasion along with NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe.
"The iconic platypus is under immense pressure. The work that has gone into this project to get to the point of releasing these platypus is essential to assure the security of these species into the future," Ms Sharpe said.
The relocated platypus were collected from southern NSW to promote genetic diversity and brought to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, where they underwent veterinary health checks and were fitted with transmitters before release.
You can see photographs of the release below:
The national park has not been home to the native egg-laying mammals for 50 years after becoming locally extinct.
Platypus are under threat from habitat destruction and fragmentation amid increasing extreme climate events.
Taronga Conservation Society Australia's Cameron Kerr said the shy and enigmatic creatures were silent victims of climate change.
"While their elusive behaviour keeps them from view, under the surface they are particularly susceptible to drought and environmental change," he said.
"This translocation not only re-establishes a population in part of their former range but allows us to refine the skills and expertise that will inevitably be required to counter the impacts of increasingly frequent and more severe climate events."
WWF-Australia's rewilding program manager Rob Brewster believes the nation risks losing platypus forever if it doesn't take bold actions to reverse their decline.
"The last century saw the destruction of so much of Australia's wildlife and wild places," he said.
"The return of platypus to the Royal National Park shows that we can move beyond just protecting what remains, and actually restore what we've lost."
The former coalition NSW government quietly delayed the reintroduction program last year over water quality concerns after pollution events linked to the nearby Metropolitan mine at Helensburgh.
Dr Gilad Bino, from the UNSW's Centre for Ecosytem Science, said the project was also about restoring balance to the ecosystem.
The platypus will be monitored and tracked by UNSW and WWF-Australia.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.