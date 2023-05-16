Why not allow renters to rent out spare rooms? Letters, May 17, 2023

On Saturday, May 13, Sunrise had a guest speaker in their studio discussing the rental crisis and offered some pointers on how to reduce the crisis. I requested that Sunrise contact a real estate expert to confirm that if you are yourself a renter and want to offer a spare room/s for rent, an agent will require to be notified of the intent to rent a room and the person/s as per tenancy agreement must be legally approved by the agency/landlord even if it's a family member or a friend that is staying short term.
Yes I understand that the rental property is an investment for owner and it's the role of an agent to ensure the property is looked after.
As this is the case could property managers/landlords work together with Department of Housing and develop a rental registry as to match suitable tenants for the vacant room. This would then protect the agent/landlord/lease holder with some assurance and security to all involved. This may reduce homelessness whilst a solution is developed and implemented.
Eddy Rolet, Albion Park Rail
Adrian Devlin thinks the Albanese government's approach to coal and gas is too tough. (Letters, 13/5) But the International Energy Agency is even more "demonising and denigrating" of fossil fuels than our government is; two years ago the IEA advised that to have any hope for a safe climate, the world should have, "from today, (May 2021) no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects."
Nevertheless our government is still working its way through over 100 applications for new fossil fuel supply projects. It seems there's a lot of selective deafness around.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
When stating in his Budget in Reply speech that Labor was only able to predict a possible small surplus because of the "Morrison Mob's" fiscal brilliance, Peter Dutton must be given credit for managing to keep a straight face. I may stand to be corrected but did not the LNP commit Australia to a trillion dollars of debt prior to the election while at the same time, pork barrel millions more dollars into "blue sky" projects in marginal seats?
In what must rate as one of the most devious political manoeuvres since Scott Morrison's attempt to become Australia's first one-man government, Peter Dutton in his Budget In Reply offering, attacked the proposed increase in levels of skilled migration over the next five years.
Where will they live and what of the people already here trying to find housing he asked? Well possibly, if the LNP, the Greens and Pauline Hanson supported the $10 billion public housing bill instead of voting it down as they have, his question may well become rhetorical.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
