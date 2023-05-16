Why not allow renters to rent out spare rooms? Letters, May 17, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Why not allow renters to rent out spare rooms? Letters to the Editor, May 17, 2023

May 17 2023 - 4:00am
On Saturday, May 13, Sunrise had a guest speaker in their studio discussing the rental crisis and offered some pointers on how to reduce the crisis. I requested that Sunrise contact a real estate expert to confirm that if you are yourself a renter and want to offer a spare room/s for rent, an agent will require to be notified of the intent to rent a room and the person/s as per tenancy agreement must be legally approved by the agency/landlord even if it's a family member or a friend that is staying short term.

