Visitors to Kiama could still end up having to pay for a parking spot.
Locals however could dodge the need to place some coins in the meter under a plan Kiama councillor Matt Brown is keen on.
In June last year, Cr Brown called for a report into parking meters - though they would only charge out-of-towners.
That report came back to council last month, and the news wasn't good for Cr Brown's plans.
It noted that a residents' permit system was overseen by Transport for NSW, and the council officer felt the Kiama CBD would not meet the requirements for such a permit plan.
But Cr Brown hasn't given up on his quest for paid parking throughout the town's heavily-visited areas.
He has a motion before council's Tuesday night meeting calling for funds to be allocated to create a committee to look at the issue.
That committee would be charged with figuring out a way to bring in paid parking for visitors, similar to that which Byron Bay Council implemented.
In that council area, residents register their vehicles with council.
Then, when a ranger is scanning parked vehicles, those on the register don't get fined.
Cr Brown also wanted the report to note the effect of visitors on the local economy and infrastructure.
"As part of the process of developing the report to council on paid parking, develop a paid parking for visitors policy which clearly highlights that the objectives of paid parking will be for the betterment of the community as a whole, including local businesses and local residents, along with offsetting the costs of servicing a highly visited area," Cr Brown's motion stated.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.