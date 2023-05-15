Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons ready to make call on Anthony Griffin as they eye on Jason Ryles deal

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated May 15 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Griffin (left) looks to be headed for the exit. Picture by Adam McLean
Anthony Griffin (left) looks to be headed for the exit. Picture by Adam McLean

Is this Anthony Griffin's last day in charge at St George Illawarra?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.