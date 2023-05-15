Is this Anthony Griffin's last day in charge at St George Illawarra?
The club's board will meet on Tuesday to move on the way forward, with Griffin under pressure after six straight losses, leaving St George Illawarra near the foot of the NRL ladder.
It will come before a fiery fan forum of 400 members in Wollongong and via video link, as tensions continue to rise within the red v supporter base.
Craig Bellamy recommitted to coaching Melbourne for another year, leaving Jason Ryles to consider waiting until the end of his contract as assistant to Trent Robinson at the Roosters to potentially take over at the Storm in 2025, or dive into the Dragons job next season.
Ryles, who played for the Dragons, Storm and Roosters and worked on Bellamy's staff in Melbourne, is the top priority for the Dragons, however, 2010 premiership-winning halfback Ben Hornby, now an assistant at South Sydney may come into the frame if they cannot seal a deal.
Storm great Cameron Smith, speaking on SEN Radio, admitted it's time for Ryles to take the leap into head coaching.
"I think for a guy like Jason Ryles, who now has done a handful of seasons, it's quite a long time now, where he's worked as an assistant coach under Craig Bellamy, under Trent Robinson at the Roosters and he's done some time with English Rugby as well with Eddie Jones," Smith said.
"He's got to strike while the iron is hot because an opportunity like a head coach it might not come up for numerous seasons, so you've got to take the opportunity while it's there."
The Dragons meet the Roosters on Friday night, a team they have not beaten, outside of Anzac Day games, since Wayne Bennett left.
The great uncertainty about Griffin's departure would be the appointment of an interim coach for the rest of the year.
Hard-working prop Blake Lawrie continued to defend Griffin after the loss to the Cowboys, where they conceded three tries in the time playmaker Jayden Sullivan was sin-binning and never recovered, going down 42-22.
"[Griffin] cares for all of us," Lawrie said.
"He wants to win as much as everybody else and takes a lot of responsibility. He's done a hell of a job and hasn't changed the way he approaches anything in any way, shape or form, so credit to him. We've got a good group here.
"We've had six losses in a row but we can't do anything about the past, we can only change the future."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.