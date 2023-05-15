Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons to address fans after potential NRL coach call

By Scott Bailey/aap
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. Picture by Adam McLean
St George Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. Picture by Adam McLean

The St George Dragons coaching conundrum continues but it expected to reach its climax on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.