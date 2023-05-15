It's the kind of trip we all dream of - selling the house, packing your stuff in a camper, grabbing the family and hitting the open road, and the Malliate family are about to do it.
The Figtree family of Chris, wife Lauren and their children Elijah, 2, and Xavier, 8 months, are in the final stages of preparation before they head off around Australia, indefinitely.
You might say the Malliate children were bound to be travellers, after all their parents have travelled more than 80 countries between them, and met years ago while working on cruise ships in the US.
And, while they've seen the sights, and had delights on every foreign shore, the couple haven't travelled Australia.
The first-time caravaners have sold their home, taken delivery of their newly fitted-out caravan and are just about to undertake their third trial weekend away to 'iron out the bugs' before they leave for their big trip by the end of May.
"Are you crazy? Are you mad, with such young children?" were the first questions friends and family asked when the couple announced their travel plans.
"Our first trial trip didn't go smoothly, but we're complete newbies, didn't have any idea what to expect," Mrs Malliate said.
They've decided to travel with the seasons and after leaving the Illawarra they'll head north to warmer temperatures.
"[We'll] head up the east coast towards Queensland, visiting friends along the way ... we're pretty much doing a full lap anticlockwise," Mr Malliate said.
"I'm really excited for discovering the places which are not on the map, which are not the planned destination. The places which you find are just out of serendipity."
Mr Malliate admits he's not handy, they haven't camped before, and they're not "outdoorsy people", but they have bucketloads of love and an adventurous spirit.
As they travel they'll keep running their events business and Mr Malliate, who is a qualified celebrant, has a few weddings booked in along their route.
If they didn't do the trip now, the couple feared it may be decades until they'd next have a chance.
"The likelihood of us having an opportunity to have an extended period of time - to be away from jobs and be away from the rigors of everyday life and school and everything - the opportunity may not come about until the kids leave the nest," Mr Malliate said.
The plan is to travel for 12 months, but if it's a success they'll stay on the road indefinitely.
Follow their travels on Instagram at @magical_lapofthemap where they plan to document the good, the bad and the ugly of travelling with two young kids.
"Anyone can post two chairs watching the sunrise peacefully, we'll also post the chaos that comes with two children on the road as well," Mrs Malliate said.
