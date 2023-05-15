What to expect when from A Clockwork Orange and Beyond at Wollongong Town Hall

Strobe lighting, squally synths and the theme tune from Doctor Who probably aren't key words you'd associate with the Australian Chamber Orchestra but it's what you can expect from their latest show at Wollongong Town Hall on Thursday, May 18.
The ACO is arriving in town fresh from its debut of A Clockwork Orange and Beyond at Sydney Opera House on Sunday, May 14.
Led by Wollongong-born Richard Tognetti, the orchestra has joined forces with Will Gregory (half of UK group Goldfrapp) and his Moog Ensemble (synthesizer musicians).
The combination of strings and the backbone of house music makes for a powerful mix of old and new, and a great entry point for people not accustomed to sitting through Bach.
In advance of Wollongong's performance, I took my two boys to see the show at the Sydney Opera House. It was a risk. They are always exposed to music and even play a little guitar, drums and clarinet, but they've never had to sit through a classical performance.
A Clockwork Orange and Beyond is sold as a performance of ground-breaking scores from instantly recognisable themes.
The work includes music from Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner, Interstellar, Tron, and A Clockwork Orange.
At times the strings are laid down as the synthesisers take command of the performance; at other times, the strings lead the way before the two worlds of music combine to create a euphony.
And Tognetti is there every step of the way leading the highs and lows, the fast and slow, with energy and vigour.
The ACO's programme explains that 'music in the film does more than accompany the moving image' and that the music imprints memories.
The strobe lighting accompanying the show takes the audience to another world, and it's certainly not a world where a string orchestra is a stuffy performance.
For the boys, it was the perfect introduction to an orchestral performance. They were immersed in the experience - the emotions, the beauty and the intricacies - even if they didn't recognise a single theme tune.
The Set List
Australian Chamber Orchestra's A Clockwork Orange and Beyond will be at Wollongong Town Hall on Thursday, May 18.
