Review

What to expect when from A Clockwork Orange and Beyond at Wollongong Town Hall

Gayle Tomlinson
By Gayle Tomlinson
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:27pm
Strobe lighting, squally synths and the theme tune from Doctor Who probably aren't key words you'd associate with the Australian Chamber Orchestra but it's what you can expect from their latest show at Wollongong Town Hall on Thursday, May 18.

