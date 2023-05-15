Two crews of hip hop dancers from Wollongong will represent their country on a world stage when they head to Arizona in the US at the end of July.
The groups of children and adults from Street Beatz managed to burn the floor at the Australian Hip Hop International in May and secured their tickets to the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.
Co-owner of the dance school Brooke Napalan said it's not often Australian dancers make it to the finals, however this it the third time students from Street Beatz have made it.
"This will be our sixth year taking crews [to the wold championships]," she told the Mercury.
"Usually Australia doesn't often make the finals. We've got a little bit of work to do evolving the [hip hop] community to make a bigger impact ... and making something stand out that's unique."
Often the countries who usually shine are Canada, the Philippines and Japan, but Brooke is determined to get her students ready to make their nation proud.
Former jazz dancer Hugo Parrish, 19, said he is now "living the dream" by being part of the 'Sweet Feet' crew.
This will be his second time competing at a global level, having come second with his crew last year. He will be performing a series of "breaking", "popping and locking", flips, floor work and "lots of tricks".
"You gotta call it 'breaking', it's a crime to call it 'break dancing'," Parrish warned.
He described his crew's choreographed dance routine as "comical and charismatic".
The dance school is now fundraising to be able to get their two dozen students to the competition, which will run from July 29 until August 7.
"Some of them haven't ever gone to America," Napalan said. "It's just really special, and it means a lot to them. So for us as studio owners, that's really amazing that we can provide that kind of space for them."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
