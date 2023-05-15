Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police investigating after bomb threat at Tallawarra B

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bomb threat was made targeting the under-construction Tallawarra B power station on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A bomb threat was made targeting the under-construction Tallawarra B power station on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Workers have returned to the Tallawarra power station and construction site after a bomb threat was discovered on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.