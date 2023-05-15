Workers have returned to the Tallawarra power station and construction site after a bomb threat was discovered on Monday morning.
The threat targeted the under-construction Tallawarra B hybrid gas-hydrogen power station.
After the threat was found, staff and contractors were evacuated safely earlier today.
"The matter was referred to police who investigated the threat and helped determine when the site would be safe to resume work," an EnergyAustralia spokesperson said.
Police were on scene after 12pm, where they searched the construction site.
By 3pm police gave EnergyAustralia the all clear for staff to return to the site. No traces of any suspicious device were found.
The operational Tallawarra A power station was not affected.
Construction will resume as normal tomorrow.
