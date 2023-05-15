Alleged rape victim told Wollongong man 'no' 17 times, jury hears

An alleged victim has told a jury a Wollongong man raped her twice, despite her attempts to push him off her and telling him "no" 17 times.
Kyle James Woods is on trial at Wollongong District Court where he has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, stemming from Boxing Day 2021.
The allegations were aired by Crown prosecutor Tim George on the opening day of the trial on Monday.
The court heard Woods and the woman knew one another from childhood, and had reconnected on social media when he messaged her in mid-2020.
The alleged victim took to the witness stand, telling the jury contact between herself and Woods ceased but resumed again in December 2021.
It is alleged the pair organised to meet at Woods' unit on the night of December 26, 2021.
After her arrival, the woman said the pair sat on Woods' couch before he suggested a tour of his apartment.
She alleged the pair spoke about furniture, with him telling her how comfortable his mattress and bed sheets were.
The woman said she sat on his bed and took her jeans off for 10 seconds to feel the sheets.
As she went to pull them back on, Woods allegedly stood in front of her and pushed her onto the bed, so that she was lying on her back.
She said to the jury that she told Woods "I don't want that" but that he ignored her.
He then allegedly kissed her body while she attempted to pull her jeans up, while she continued to ask him to stop.
The woman told the jury Woods then pulled her undies to the side and performed oral sex, with her requesting multiple times to stop, before he then put the tip of his penis into her vagina.
The court heard the woman pushed him off and said "I didn't want this to happen".
The alleged victim told the court she left the unit and later disclosed the alleged incident in a phone call to a friend, saying at one point she "faked climax" to try and get Woods to stop.
The woman told the jury Woods messaged her in April last year in response to a screenshot she posted to her Instagram story, depicting an unrelated "troll" message she had received from an unknown person.
She said Woods sent a message reading, "that's so toxic" to which she replied, "not as toxic as putting the tip in after someone has said 'no' 17 times".
The trial continues.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
