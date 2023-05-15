Illawarra Mercury
Alleged rape victim gives evidence during Kyle James Woods' Wollongong District Court trial

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Alleged rape victim told Wollongong man 'no' 17 times, jury hears
An alleged victim has told a jury a Wollongong man raped her twice, despite her attempts to push him off her and telling him "no" 17 times.

