Bob Lawton flew Spitfires for the Royal Airforce in Britain. He knows a thing or two about being in the air.
His latest mission was pure pleasure as he, and other members of the newly-created Eileen Anderson House Bucket List Club, ticked off their first item.
"Smooth - it was smooth," Mr Lawton said on touchdown before regaling anyone in earshot about the beach, the lake and the wonderment of it all.
"It's been a while since I've been in the air but I have travelled the world," the 95-year-old said. "Not in a helicopter though."
Mr Lawton and nine other residents from the Woonona residential care facility took to the skies for a 30-minute joy flight on Monday thanks to Touchdown Helicopters at Albion Park Rail.
It was almost hard to know who was actually most excited: the elderly adventurers; their families who morphed into cheer squads when the big moment came; the chopper staff who left no stone unturned ensuring comfort; or the residential staff who turned up on their day off because "how could we ever miss this?"
It was all the work of Anglicare's Energiser bunny equivalent, lifestyle co-ordinator Ruth Hartill-Law.
Not only did she turn a thought bubble into a reality in a matter of weeks, she maintained Bucket List Club morale, organised the t-shirts and, on Monday, hugged everyone who stood still long enough for her arms to be wrapped around them.
But it was Touchdown Helicopter's Chris Hutton who summed it up best: "We're all about ticking an item off peoples' bucket lists - that's what we're about. It doesn't matter the age."
The business, in his words "slowed everything down" for the adventurers.
"We've set aside a whole bunch of time. We're going to take as long as it takes to get everybody up in the air and down again."
And that's exactly what happened.
Gary Minch was there to watch his 91-year-old mum Margaret leave her comfort zone.
When moved into the Woonona facility, Mr Minch was adamant his mum was going to stay active.
"We didn't want her sitting in her room all day. It's what you hear about at so many places."
No chance of that, not with Ms Badger overseeing the 60 residents and Ms Hartill-Law organising activities.
"As far as I can see, they set the benchmark in care," Mr Minch said.
"They're all working as a really cohesive and caring team. I think in any organisation, it probably comes from the management of that organisation.
"Ruth, well, she's just a ray of sunshine."
For Garry Francis' father-in-law Barry Hewett, a whipper-snapper in his late 80s, it was a brave new world.
"He has never been in a plane before, much less a helicopter," Mr Francis explained.
"He worked at the steelworks for years and then helped out with our business," the Wollongong Limousine Service businessman said.
"He's always done everything for someone else. This is just very, very special."
As was the image of Barry, headset on, in the front seat of the chopper giving all and sundry the thumbs-up.
"Look at him go," his daughter Karen said. "This is the best."
