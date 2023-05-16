Sometimes families just want an uninterrupted dinner out without resorting to plonking an iPad in front of the kids.
Here we've listed eight of the Illawarra's best eateries with great playgrounds and a few that have something to keep teens entertained as well.
If you know any others, feel free to write them in the comments at the bottom.
The outdoor playground near the bistro dining hall is best suited for active primary-aged kids.
It's usually super busy, so your kids should easily make friends to play with - with multiple vantage points for parents to keep an eye on them.
The Bulli brewery has recently installed a small climbing playground at the rear of their deck, perfect for kids with a lot of energy.
For bigger kids not keen to monkey around, there's a selection of board games like Jenga, Connect Four and Risk to have a crack at over dinner.
Affectionately known as "Shellys", their Precinct dining hall not only has an array of food to eat, but also an array of games for kids and teens inside the "Block House".
It has a giant slide, games wall, basketball game plus plenty of room to run around.
The club also has another undercover playground for younger kids next to the Fiftysix Dining restaurant.
The 19th at Wollongong Golf Club has a selection of food and beverages for grown-up to mingle whilst the little dudes can run rampant in the enclosed outdoor playground.
The family-friendly venue also has free parking for guests and club members.
Inside the Dapto Leagues Club is Tabatinga, a magical paradise of slides, soft play and obstacles to bounce around - perfect for little ones and tweens.
They also have the option to "drop and dine" every Friday and Saturday nights from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.
Otherwise, the play centre is open from 10am to 2pm every day.
Suitable for older kids and teens, the Beaton Park Tennis Club in Gwynneville now has a new pinball room thanks to the Illawarra Pinball Club.
Anyone can put a coin in to play, while there's one video game machine with 999 arcade games (like PacMan and Frogger) to play for free. Only catch is Tuesday nights might be hard to have a go, as it's the regular meet night of the pinball club.
You can also get the kids active with a spot of tennis outside.
The recently rebranded club has a designated kids room with mini-foosball table, mini pool table and colouring in.
For the bigger kids they can have a crack at indoor bowls.
Open Thursday to Sunday, and currently rotating different food trucks each day.
Pitched as the "local" pub for the community of Calderwood, the Plough and Ale has a partially undercover playground perfect for the kids to play.
They also have meal specials throughout the week, and live music on weekends.
If you know any more fab eateries with games rooms or epic playgrounds, write in the comments below.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
