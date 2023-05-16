Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Cringila Lions return to den for Australia Cup showdown with Rockdale-Ilinden

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 16 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Peter Simonoski will be a key figure for the Lions on Wednesday night. Picture by Anna Warr
Captain Peter Simonoski will be a key figure for the Lions on Wednesday night. Picture by Anna Warr

Cringila are happy to embrace the underdog tag as they attempt to keep their Australia Cup campaign alive on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.