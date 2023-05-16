Cringila are happy to embrace the underdog tag as they attempt to keep their Australia Cup campaign alive on Wednesday night.
The Lions will return to Crehan Park to face NPL NSW powerhouse Rockdale-Ilinden in a round-six fixture in the nation-wide Cup competition.
Rockdale will enter the contest as firm favourites with the side sitting in third spot on the NPL ladder. The side is on a three-game winning streak in the league, with leading goal-scorer Alec Urosevski (16 goals) looming as a huge threat for Cringila.
"It's an exciting challenge for the team. It's going to be a great night for both clubs, who both have Macedonian heritage. I know there's a good atmosphere in the air and I think we should expect a stellar crowd," Lions coach Jorge de Matos said.
"Rockdale is in the top three in the NPL and Urosevski has been in hot form, so I expect a very strong outfit that is going to come down and play with a lot of passion and pride.
"But hopefully we can do the region proud and make it all the way to the national round of 32."
The Lions will give themselves every chance of victory after enjoying a strong start to the 2023 Premier League. The side is firmly entrenched in the top five heading to the midway point of the season.
However, Cringila are looking to bounce back from a shock last-start result in the Premier League, after playing out a 4-4 draw with the mid-table Port Kembla on Friday night. Captain Peter Simonoski's equaliser in the 95th minute helped his side get out of jail late.
"Take nothing away from Port, they worked hard and stayed in the game so credit to them, but it was a very disappointing game from our end," de Matos said.
"I think we just took our eye off the ball and allowed Port to get back into the game and then, by the time we woke up again, we didn't allow ourselves enough time to get the winner. But it's definitely a lesson learned for the boys and myself.
"But we've done really (so far this season). We came in with a goal and objectives in mind, and the boys have stayed true to that. They've worked hard week to week, but there's still a lot of work to be done."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
