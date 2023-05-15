$160k Keno win the perfect end to Mother's Day lunch at Collies

Surely it's the perfect end to any Mother's Day lunch - a $160,000 Keno win.
That's exactly how Sunday panned out for one Wollongong family.
The win was confirmed late Monday when the figure of $160,850.80 was announced.
"I'm so happy," he cheered when an official from Keno confirmed his bounty late yesterday afternoon.
"I took my wife and kids out for Mother's Day at the local pub on the weekend.
"I decided to check the ticket on my mobile when I had gotten home," he said.
"I was shocked. I didn't believe it! "I had to do a double-take to make sure it was correct.
The man bought his Keno Mega Millions entry from Collegians Wollongong.
That success follows on from another big win in the Illawarra - a Dapto grandmother won the $1.42 million prize in Saturday's Lotto.
The Wollongong woman admitted she was still recovering from the revelation she's a newly minted millionaire despite discovering her newfound fortune on Sunday morning.
