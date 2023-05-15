Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

$160k Keno win the perfect end to Mother's Day lunch at Collegians Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated May 16 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$160k Keno win the perfect end to Mother's Day lunch at Collies
$160k Keno win the perfect end to Mother's Day lunch at Collies

Surely it's the perfect end to any Mother's Day lunch - a $160,000 Keno win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.