Live updates as Anthony Griffin departs St George Illawarra Dragons

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
Anthony Griffin has officially departed St George Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean
Ongoing speculation about the future of coach Anthony Griffin have now been confirmed, with St George Illawarra announcing his sacking on Tuesday morning - effective immediately.

