Ongoing speculation about the future of coach Anthony Griffin have now been confirmed, with St George Illawarra announcing his sacking on Tuesday morning - effective immediately.
Assistant coach Ryan Carr will step in as interim coach will take over as interim coach, as he took the reins for his first training session on Tuesday.
We will provide live updates on the Dragons' situation below:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
