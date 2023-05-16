Fans have their sights on the board after Dragons dump Griffin

Fans have not held back.
Check out some of the reactions on social media after St George Illawarra announced it was parting ways with coach Anthony Griffin.
In the first hour of the news dropping the reaction was as blunt as it was fast.
But it wasn't all aimed at the now departed coach, the board came in for a pasting.
Aptly named tweeter Johnny Drama summed up the vibe of many when he wrote: "Had to be done, but another season flushed down the toilet by indecision and no clear pathway forward."
Johnty weighed in with : "Finally! It was best for all parties to part way. This should've happened a long time ago ..."
Dannyboy was even more succinct: "It should be the first step of a bigger clean out. The job isn't done yet!"
Dragons administrators did not escape the full force of fans' anger.
Ancient Gamer looked to a rugby league sage to make sense of it all: "Jack Gibson always said that winning starts in the front office. What's happening there?"
Another tweeter, Ethan, who identifies as a Tigers fans weighed in: "The Dragons board just washing their hands clean of any scrutiny and criticism."
There were suggestions, too.
Like this from Neville Middleton: "Coaching isn't the only area the Dragons need changes. The administration of the Club is diabolical and serious changes are needed. I don't believe we should select a former player as the next coach. I would look at Hasler or Toovey to fill the void. Hasler would be my first pick."
And this one from Peter J: "All supporters should never forget that the board are the ones who selected Griffin in the first place. Dont you think they should be sacked as well?"
Kevin Dustby said: "I remember how happy I was when Mary was sacked. This guy was worse yet Im not happy because theres bigger problems than Hook that need to be fixed."
Grant Vines reckons it's been "a waste of a year".
"Didnt take Nostradamus to see this was going to happen when resigning Hook for this year. The board never seem to learn from their mistakes in the past. Milward should go next, hopeless at recruiting and why the knights offloaded him years ago."
