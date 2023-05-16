News that the legendary Robertson Pie Shop is up for sale has generated plenty of interest but few may be aware of the site's history as a constitutional foxhole.
The property was once declared an independent nation-state exempt from the laws of Australia: the Principality of Laird's Corner.
It joined the list of eccentric attempts to secede from the Commonwealth and as with most others, the move stemmed from a dispute with local authorities.
Then Pie Shop owner John Bleeker was the self-declared Prince of Laird's Corner, stating his attempt to leave in 1985.
Accounts of the episode put it down to a "war" with the local Wingecarribee Shire Council involving development permission.
Mr Bleeker, a Dutch-born Canadian, filled the Pie Shop's windows and with letters declaring his intention and articles about it.
"It was as much a ratepayer's strike as a secession that grew out of a gut feeling and disgust about what he saw as injustices practised by the local government against him," wrote Australian National University senior lecturer Jan Tent in a recent scholarly article.
The banner out the front of "The Famous Robertson Pie Shop" declared boldly that it was the Principality of Laird's Corner.
Those who frequented the pie shop back then would also remember the messages threatening graphic retribution to whomever may have stolen the newspapers supplied for customers to read.
Unfortunately for Mr Bleeker's sovreign ambitions, it takes more to leave Australia and form a separate nation than simply saying you want to, and Mr Bleeker's "principality" was not recognised by any authorities local or further afield.
His nation-state joined such other secession attempts as the Sovereign State of Aeterna Lucina, the Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands, the Province of Bumbunga and perhaps the best known, the Hutt River Province in Western Australia, where self-declared Prince Leonard went as far as issuing passports and currency for his wheat farm, after a dispute over grain quotas.
The "Prince" Leonard Casley issued his family with royal titles and even declared war on Australia in 1977 - though some days later he announced the cessation of hostilities. Few noticed war was over.
After Mr Bleeker died his family sorted things out with the council but the made-up principality name still adorns the sign above the shopfront.
According to amateur historian accounts Laird's Corner got its name from a family who sold fruit and vegetables from a cart on the bend, and who eventually started making pies by popular request.
The pie shop was born and current owners Will and Jenny Bleeker say they hope the purchaser continues to run a pie shop on the site.
There's even a song named after the episode - the Principality of Lairds Corner, a psychedelic folky number by the band Meanwhile. The song is about a fairground and doesn't appear to mention pies at all.
Prospective buyers can rest assured the land remains unemcumbered. It does in fact remain part of New South Wales and Australia, still subject to the laws of both, as well as the bylaws of the shire council.
Wingecarribee council, however, was sacked last year by the Local Government Minister and placed under administration until elections are held in September next year, as a result of continuing dysfunction including inappropriate behaviour and failure to do certain jobs.
Somewhere, perhaps, John Bleeker may have counted that as a win.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
