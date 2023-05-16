Illawarra Mercury
The Principality of Laird's Corner: when Robbo's Famous Pie Shop tried to secede from Australia

By Ben Langford
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 6:30pm
Rest assured, buyers: the claim t o be a different country was entirely baseless.
News that the legendary Robertson Pie Shop is up for sale has generated plenty of interest but few may be aware of the site's history as a constitutional foxhole.

