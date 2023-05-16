Em O'Sullivan is part of the proficient masters cohort at Athletics Wollongong, and her story at the club is both brief and breathtaking.
Trained by mentor and friend Geoff Stalker, O'Sullivan only started her career at the club last October.
O'Sullivan had been running middle distance events off track for about three years, but Stalker suggested to her that she do track events to build up her speed. As a masters athlete, she slots into the 45-49 age class but will often compete in open class as well.
She recently won her age division in the NSW 10K Road Championships with a PB time of 37min35sec, and was 27th overall in a field which included open class runners.
At the Australian and NSW Mountain Running Championships in March at Mount Canobalas, O'Sullivan faced a challenging course over 11km, which rose 520m in altitude. She came first in the NSW open women's division and was third out of all the Australian entries.
O'Sullivan also competed at the Australian Masters Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre in March, where she blasted away her opposition, winning a phenomenal five gold medals. She claimed gold in the 10km (39m19s), 5km (18m52s), 1500m (5m.01s), the 2000m steeplechase (8m.32s) and 8km cross country (34m.02s).
At the World Cross Country Championships at Bathurst in February, O'Sullivan finished with a bronze medal against exceptional international level.
With such an impressive resume, it came as no surprise to AW members to learn that O'Sullivan was chosen to represent Australia at the World Mountain Running Championships in Innsbruk on June 7. The course will be exceptionally challenging as it will be over 7.3km and rises 1,020m. At that height, oxygen will be scarce, legs will be burning and her eyes will be watering.
Amazingly, O'Sullivan won't rest on her laurels when she returns to Australia just four days later to compete in the NSW Cross Country Championships at Tapitallee on June 17.
Meanwhile, four of AW's talented junior cohort have met qualifying standards to be considered as part of the Australian Youth Commonwealth Games team, being held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in August.
Sprinter Holly Rea achieved the standard for 100m last November with a time of 11.73s.
Tayissa Buchanan in March performed a spectacular 800m run in 2:07.71s. She also recently competed in her last school athletics carnival at St Joseph's High School at Albion Park, making an impression by winning the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m, and long jump and high jump, breaking a 22-year-old record in both the 800m and 1500m.
Delta Amidzovski broke qualifying standards times in the past 12 months for the 100m hurdles, lowering her personal time by half a second from 13.53s to a phenomenal 13.12s, breaking Sally Pearson's long-time record by 0.12-seconds. Amidzovski also broke the 6m qualifying length for long jump on two occasions. The first was with a 6.10m jump in Adelaide last December and then leapt a massive 6.21m in Brisbane in April.
Discus star Chelsy Wayne completely ignored the minimum qualifying distance of 46.76m. She has smashed it 11 times in the last year, which included a 51.56m in Sydney in February.
In other news, considerable hard work by the committee and athletes over the past 12 months, which not only included AW's points win in the NSW Country Championships but also their high participation rate in many ANSW and Athletics Australia organised carnivals, has led to the club being awarded the NSW Country Club of the Year award for 2022/2023.
Athletics Wollongong prides itself in being able to provide something for all types of athletes, junior, open, masters and Para, either as a social or as a competitive athlete in a supportive and friendly environment.
AW thanks everyone who helped the club achieve this award for the past 12 months.
Meanwhile, the club's winter competition is off to a good start. In the 5km Bulli park run on Saturday.
The results were: Em Sullivan (PB, 19m47s), 11-year-old Kaja Wolter (PB, 20m54s), Geoff Stalker (PB, 22m05s), Anthony Howlett (23m07s), Peter Kidd (24m11s), Tom Schambron (26m41s) and Rob Bongiorno (23m21s).
