"He's probably going to get a coffee or something".
This was the response from Ben Murdoch-Masila, pushed forward for scheduled media duties on Tuesday, after coach Anthony Griffin had been punted.
It's not Murdoch-Masila's fault, the players were stuck talking on camera without having an official word about Griffin's departure.
But he was gone, he'd driven out of WIN Stadium headquarters almost an hour beforehand, destined to never return.
Where was chief executive Ryan Webb?
Why wasn't he, in his role, being the human shield for the players?
The board meeting was still to come in the WIN Corporation bunker, but the Griffin era was over, leaving Murdoch-Masila to shrug off what was already common knowledge, before an official club statement was released at 9.23am.
"Yeah, I didn't see him drive away," Murdoch-Masila said during the media chat.
"He's probably going to get a coffee or something. Maybe a sandwich, I wouldn't know. I just got here so I'm not too sure what's going on."
The board and the chief executive will point to hosting a forum of 400 members on Tuesday night, some in person, others by video hook-up, about how they're keeping communication channels open.
But with it patently obvious Griffin had been sacked, the thousands of Dragons and NRL fans watching morning television, or listening to national radio channels, or the Illawarra Mercury website, could only be told the coach might have ducked down the road for a large flat white.
The players deserve credit for the way they've handled the pressure placed on Griffin and the club.
They've been forced to answer the same questions over and over and over again, particularly Ben Hunt, who has been fiercely loyal to Griffin throughout.
It's been tedious and frustrating, running out for a club lacking a clear direction, having lost six games in a row, two short of equalling the joint venture record of eight, set by Griffin to finish the 2021 season.
Jack de Belin, used to scrutiny in his career, denied he felt like the club had thrown him under the bus by doing media duties amid the farcical situation.
"Not really, it's a part of the job," he said.
"You've gotta play footy on the weekends and sometimes you've got to do media throughout the week. It's no big deal.
"You've just got to do it and I wouldn't say we've been thrown under the bus. It's just part of the job."
But then, the players also have to be accountable for the situation.
Only three of them turned up for last year's annual awards dinner when Hunt was named player-of-the-year, after the Dragons finished with a 12-12 record but ran 10th.
A playing group which evolved from a COVID lockdown barbecue at Paul Vaughan's place, despite being told not to by Griffin and the staff after beating the Warriors in 2021.
Benching Jayden Sullivan after being sin-binned in the 42-22 loss to the Cowboys might have been the final straw, but there has been ongoing issues with Griffin's attitude towards and management of players for at least a year.
The stuff you hear semi-regularly and anecdotally from outside the bubble, but often enough to know there's discontent.
And it's shown on the field, slumping to 2-8, 16th on the ladder, only above the improving Wests Tigers in Griffin's third and final season in charge.
So over to you, Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby, Shane Flanagan, or Dean Young, Des Hasler, Michael Cheika, Michael Maguire, whoever the flailing Dragons board convince to take on the job.
Whoever sits in the coach's box for round one next year must have delivered significant structural change to how the Dragons operate, from game plans, to recruitment, the football department and working with the ongoing politics of St George and WIN Corporation powerbrokers.
Otherwise they too, might be heading for a coffee in a few years time, never to return again.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.