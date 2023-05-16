As Australia continues to face challenges, from natural disasters to cost-of-living concerns, the importance of volunteers has never been more apparent.
A new report from Volunteering Australia highlights a resurgence in volunteerism, with over two-thirds of volunteers returning to their roles post-pandemic.
These unsung heroes, driven by personal satisfaction and the desire to make a difference, are vital in supporting communities nationwide.
National Volunteer Week, from May 15 to 21, aims to celebrate the millions of Australian volunteers who contribute to various sectors, including arts, education, emergency services, sports, and more.
Volunteering takes many forms, from fighting bushfires and supporting healthcare to simply bringing a smile to someone's face.
Volunteers are an integral part of Australian society, and it is estimated that over five million people volunteer through an organisation annually.
An additional 6.5 million provide informal volunteering support within their community.
This year's theme, "The Change Makers," showcases the powerful impact of volunteers in uplifting individuals, communities, and the nation.
The report revealed that 69 per cent of volunteers had resumed in-person activities, while 72 per cent cited personal satisfaction and the desire to do something worthwhile as their primary motivations.
Helping others and the community is also a significant motivator, with 61 per cent of volunteers indicating this as a driving factor.
Mark Pearce, CEO of Volunteering Australia, explained that motivations could differ with each sector, emphasising the diverse range of opportunities available.
"Volunteering extends across society, including in the arts, education, emergency services, sports, environment, health, aged care and disability, community welfare and other vital community programs," Pearce said.
"Our new analysis of the latest volunteering data demonstrates that not all motivations and modes of volunteering are the same across sectors."
The report also highlighted the importance of social connections, with emergency services, arts and heritage, and aged care organisations seeing high volunteer participation driven by the need for social contact.
As part of the National Strategy for Volunteering (2023-2033), Volunteering Australia envisions a future where volunteering is at the heart of Australian communities.
To help achieve this goal, they invite all Australians to become change-makers by volunteering or raising awareness of volunteers' crucial roles during National Volunteer Week.
Resources such as the GoVolunteer website, state and territory volunteering peak bodies, and local community organisations offer guidance and support for those looking to begin their volunteering journey.
To learn more about National Volunteer Week and how to get involved, visit volunteeringaustralia.org.
Have you been thinking about volunteering?
It's easy to see how volunteering can benefit your community, but did you know it can also help you?
In fact, with the benefits stretching from keeping you active to trying out a new career, this could end up as one of the best decisions you make.
Here are six benefits that can come your way:
Volunteering could be the change you're looking for if you're struggling to find a sense of belonging in your community.
In fact, research suggests this is a beneficial way to connect with your community and build positive relationships through building bonds of trust and a sense of giving back.
It may sound like a made-up term, but a helper's high is a documented effect of volunteering your time.
Repeated studies have shown that people who volunteer experience a similar physical effect to those who exercise vigorously or meditate.
This welcome benefit is all thanks to the endorphins your body releases during this positive social contact with others.
Volunteering could be a great step in getting there if improved physical health was at the top of your new year's wish list.
Not only do many volunteering activities require you to get up and move, but it's thought that the positive feelings experienced also help mental health, directly affecting your physical well-being.
If you've been considering a career move or a new skill you'd like to pick up, volunteering could be the best way to try it out.
Additionally, many volunteering opportunities also provide extensive training helping you increase your skill set.
It's for good reason that a life of purpose can lead to a feeling of satisfaction.
In fact, the OECD Better Life Index found that volunteers tend to be more satisfied with their lives thanks to their interaction with other people, setting and achieving goals, and learning new things.
There's no doubt that due to the sense of purpose and appreciation provided through volunteering that you can help lower stress levels.
Thanks to those increased oxytocin levels, volunteering can help slow the mental speed of modern life, causing you to be entirely in the moment and step away feeling refreshed and renewed.
National Volunteer Week spotlights the silent heroes of society, the ones who dedicate time, energy, and empathy to causes close to their hearts.
One such hero is Steph Kingston, a stalwart volunteer at the Miracle Babies Foundation-run support group, Nurturgroup.
In 2018, Steph's life took an unexpected turn when she gave birth to her daughter, Matilda Grace, at 29 weeks during an extended stay in Tasmania.
Matilda, a tiny warrior weighing just 990 grams, transitioned from the neonatal intensive care unit to special care over nine weeks before finally being able to go home.
Steph recalls the flurry of emotions she experienced.
"It was extremely traumatic; I was sick, she was sick. It was a whirlwind of emotions with peaks and troughs. I was taking things sometimes hour by hour and day by day," she says.
After returning to Western Australia, Steph found herself "chucked into a whirlwind, of not something normal - but it became our new normal because we didn't know any different".
With a tiny, vulnerable newborn and a profound need for mental health support, Steph sought out Nurturgroup.
Nurturgroup, an initiative of the Miracle Babies Foundation, supports families and caregivers of pre-term and sick newborns.
For Steph, it served as a haven. "It became our safe space, but also our freedom place. We could bond with others in similar circumstances," she says.
Recognising the invaluable support she received, Steph felt compelled to give back, taking up a volunteer position.
She helps with setting up playgroups and supports the program co-ordinator, but says her most significant role lies in providing moral support, sharing her experiences and offering advice.
As she navigates the sunny end of her journey, Steph extends a hand to those at their cloudy start.
"If I can provide anywhere near the support I was given when Matilda was new, I've done my job," she shares.
It's not just about helping others for Steph; volunteering has also been a crucial part of her healing.
"Giving back has helped my mental health. I am sharing my journey and helping to normalise that [experiencing] trauma is OK; it's something you can work through," she says.
This message became more crucial than ever during the pandemic when the importance of volunteering was thrown into stark relief.
As Steph puts it, "I'm even more for volunteering now post-pandemic." She noticed the difference when that regular touch point was lost.
Steph's journey from a frightened new mother to an invaluable lifeline for others in her situation is a testament to the transformative power of volunteering.
Through her work with Nurturgroup, she not only provides support but also fosters awareness about the challenges of premature birth and the importance of community support networks.
"It's a couple of hours out of my week of my time, and it's just so easy when I end up helping numerous families," she says.
Steph's story underlines the spirit of National Volunteer Week, reminding us that the most profound acts of kindness often stem from personal experiences.
The journey may have begun in 2018, but Steph says, "We've come full circle."
With each act of service, she ensures others are able to do the same.