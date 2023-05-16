From barbecuegate to court dates: the Dragons past two years plotted

By any stretch it's been a tumultuous two years for the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Push came to shove on Tuesday when coach Anthony Griffin was shown the door after six straight losses.
And that's before the troubles of the past almost two years have been considered. On and off the field it's been hectic for the Dragons with court appearances, NRL sanctions and, well, who can forget "barbecuegate"?
Here's how it's panned out ...
JUNE 2021: Jack de Belin returns to the game from no fault stand-down following a two-year court process.
After two hung juries, the DPP elected not to proceed with a third trial, ending a three-year "rollercoaster" and allowing de Belin to return to the NRL after just short of a thousand days away. De Belin's return
JULY 2021: St George Illawarra players believed their illegal barbecue that breached public health orders wouldn't be a drama solely because they didn't think they'd get caught.
All up 12 players were suspended after their barbecue at Shellharbour at the height of the pandemic. The club didn't win another game and finished with eight straight losses to finish the year - the longest losing streak in joint-venture history. Read more on Barbecuegate here
FEBRUARY 2022: Dragons extend Griffin's contract until the end of 2023. The club took up its one-year option in his contract to extend his tenure until the end of the 2023 season. Read it here
OCTOBER 2022: After prolonged discussions, halfback Ben Hunt declared he would stay in Wollongong until the end of 2025. After making his debut for Brisbane in 2009, Hunt joined St George Illawarra in 2018. Full story here
OCTOBER 2022:- Young guns Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan request releases from their contracts amid fallout with Griffin. Those requests were denied. Not long later Sullivan withdrew his request for a release. How it played out
OCTOBER 2022: Tim Barrow asked the rhetorical question back on October 21, 2021.
That was after former premiership-winning St George captain Craig Young - then a member of the board - used an official club letterhead to provide a personal reference for former NRL player Brett Finch, who is facing child abuse material charges.
Young was the outgoing chairman, to be replaced by WIN Corporation boss Andrew Lancaster anyway, but has resigned "in the best interests for the club". The full story
DECEMBER 2022: Dragons player Junior Amone spent a night in police custody after being charged over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home last month.
Amone was arrested at his home and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property and intimidation. His father Talatau Amone also faces six charges related to his alleged involvement in the matter.
JANUARY 2023: Dragons star Talatau (Junior) Amone is free to resume his NRL career immediately after the NRL lifted his no-fault stand-down in a shock development as clubs began preparing for round two games. The full story here.
FEBRUARY 2023: Dragons player Francis Molo pleads guilty to a charge of stalking/intimidating a woman in a domestic setting the week before Christmas. Court papers show the 28-year-old was charged on December 17 over a pre-dawn incident at a Shell Cove address. Read the full story
FEBRUARY 2023: The Dragons fined Mikaele Ravalawa and Zane Musgrove over a loud 6am argument at their Mudgee team hotel after the Charity Shield defeat to South Sydney, which the players say was football-related.
When the Dragons players fronted the media after the pair's public spat, captain Ben Hunt defending the club's culture after a nightmare off-season. Read more
MARCH 2023: Coach Griffin is informed the club will be canvassing other head coaching candidates for 2024. He is told he will need to reapply for his job.
APRIL 2023: Francis Molo received an extended stint on the sidelines after the NRL issued the Dragons enforcer with a breach notice.
Molo - who is currently serving a three-match suspension for a grade two careless high tackle during a match against the Titans - was handed the notice after the NRL alleges that he breached their code of conduct following an incident at his home last December. The full story
MAY 2023: It was contentious on so many levels.
Coach Griffin benched young gun Jayden Sullivan after the he was controversially sin-binned midway through the first half against the North Queensland Cowboys. The score was locked at six apiece. Sullivan played no more part in the game. Read more
Here's what reporter Mitch Jennings penned on Saturday, May 13: "The Dragons will now head back to Kogarah to take on the Roosters next weekend to be greeted by a planned protest from a section of their own fans calling for the coach to be sacked. Whether the board pre-empts it remains to be seen, but it seems presently more focused on its courtship of Jason Ryles.
MAY 2023: Is this Anthony Griffin's last day in charge at St George Illawarra?
The club's board will meet on Tuesday to move on the way forward, with Griffin under pressure after six straight losses, leaving St George Illawarra near the foot of the NRL ladder.
It will come before a fiery fan forum of 400 members in Wollongong and via video link, as tensions continue to rise within the red v supporter base. Read more
MAY 2023: St George Illawarra announced Anthony Griffin's sacking on the morning of May 16 - effective immediately. Assistant coach Ryan Carr is named as interim coach.
