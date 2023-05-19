For just over 50 years home away from home for Ray Tarlinton has been a little room perched above the sheds overlooking Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Whenever his beloved Warilla-Lake South Gorillas are playing at their home ground, Tarlinton can be found in the little room fulfilling his duties as time-keeper and ground announcer.
On occasions he is joined by pesky journos like this reporter and Group Seven patron John O'Dwyer.
But mostly he is left to his own devices to keep time and update supporters on the latest scores around the grounds.
"It's the best view in the house. There's nowhere else I'd rather be," Tarlinton said.
"I can't imagine not doing this. I've done this since 1972. It's been a blast."
As you would imagine the 79-year-old has seen a lot of great players and characters play at Cec Glenholmes Oval over the years.
He also has some great stories to tell from all his years covering Warilla games.
One of his favourite stories has to do with the actual size of the ground.
For many years Cec Glenholmes Oval was about "two to three metres" too wide.
"This really messed with the wingers running towards the north end of the ground," Tarlinton said.
"Those days they didn't have the proper measuring equipment you see nowadays where they start from the centre of the goal posts. Someone just measured it wrong and didn't notice.
"I think the mistake was made when the council re-topped the ground.
"I can't remember how they realised the ground was too wide, but I remember it took a good 12 to 15 years. It was a long time."
Born in Cobargo, Tarlinton is one of nine siblings.
When he was 13 the family moved to a farm at Jillat Jillat between Bega and Tathra. He did his secondary education at St Patricks in Bega and made his rugby league debut aged 17 for Tathra's reserve-grade side in 1961.
A year later the family moved to Wollongong.
Tarlinton though didn't play any football until he started working in Narromine on the irrigation channels.
For a short time he played reserve grade and was coached by Puddie Gillespie, the father of former Cantebury Bulldogs enforcer David 'Cement' Gillespie.
Before too long Tarlinton moved to the Maquarie Marshes on a job that was "very isolated".
It wasn't until 1970 that he returned to Warila and got involved with the Gorillas while enjoying a couple of beers at Warilla Pub.
"I never played for the Gorillas but helped out with raffles and doing time keeping and ground announcing at first on the sideline before the box was built on top of the canteen," he said.
"I shared that job with two others until 1972, where I was left to do it by myself. I've been doing it ever since and I've loved every moment of it."
The people and fellow volunteers he has met over the years and the brilliant players he has seen grace the field, have been among his many highlights.
With Warilla having won nine first-grade premierships during his time at the club, Tarlinton has seen a lot of good players come and go.
A lot of these players according to Tarlinton had the talent to go on to bigger and better things but more often than not chose to stay in the region and enjoy the comforts of home.
"There's been some good players go through the club. Some of the players could have gone a lot further but they just didn't have the desire to train hard. One player that did was David Boyle, who played for Souths Sydney and represented NSW in State of Origin.
"I actually thought his brother Terry was a better footballer than David but he just didn't want to put in the hard yards.
"There were quite a few like that. We had Gary Wicks who went to Penrith when he was 25-years-old but only lasted a couple of months as he unfortunately got diagnosed with testicular cancer and was dead within a few months.
"That was a shock to the system. Penrith and Warilla had a big fundraising night at Port Kembla Leagues Club. There was a huge crowd for that."
One player Tarlinton remembers is Tommy Denniss.
"He scored seven tries one week and six the next. He was probably the fastest bloke I've seen in Group Seven. He was probably only 18 at the time."
In 2013 Dennis, who was born in Wollongong and went to Warilla North Primary School, set a new world record for the Fastest Circumnavigation of the Earth on Foot.
"He also designed that wave generator that sank off Port Kembla beach," Tarlinton said.
"But he is a terribly nice bloke and was a pretty good footballer in his day."
But if Tarlinton had to pick some of the best players he had seen wear a Gorillas jumper, David and Terry Boyle top the list.
"Brian Love was very good too. He played Country firsts hooker against City when he was 18-years-old.
"Another top player was a bloke called Johnny Ledder as well as Paul Veitch and Gary Wicks in the older days.
"There's also some really good footballers nowadays. Our five-eighth [Jake Brisbane] this year and last year, he got Country player of the year last year, which is something special."
The spectators Tarlinton has come across over the years has also left an impression on the ground announcer.
"The old days were quite wild. It was nothing new to have a brawl on the sideline. It happened at most clubs.
"I remember there was an all-in brawl at a grand final at the old Albion Park showground that made the national news."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
