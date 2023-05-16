Work on traffic improvements north of the Bulli CBD will not start until after the controversial clearway extension on the Princes Highway.
Part of the package of works planned by Transport for NSW to alleviate traffic through the suburb also call for right-turn lanes to be installed northbound into Point Street and southbound into the Bulli Showground.
Stokes Lane Cafe on the highway is one of the businesses that will be affected by the plan to extend clearway hours in the morning northbound and southbound in the evening.
Owner Sam Dodd called for Transport to NSW set up those right turns first to see the effect before introducing clearway extensions.
However a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said that was not an option.
"Transport for NSW is continuing to plan and refine the designs for right turn lanes at Point Street and Grevillea Park Road," she said.
"This process includes further investigations that will consider the impacts and benefits of all options. Our highest priority is to first complete the improvements within Bulli town centre."
Mr Dodd had also called into question extending the southbound clearways to 11am to 1pm on Saturdays, noting that the northbound side of the highway is more congested on Saturday mornings due to parents travelling to sporting venues.
The spokeswoman said the weekend extension came as a result of a traffic study that showed "peak southbound volumes" during those times.
"This was also reflected in consultation with the community," she said.
"The clearway extension between these times will help relieve the congestion currently experienced by people travelling to activities such as sport and shopping on Saturdays."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
