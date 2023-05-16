Illawarra Mercury
The Bulli CBD will get extended clearways before new right-turn lanes are added just to north

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
Despite the wishes of local businesses, further traffic improvements north of the Bulli CBD will not be introduced until after controversial clearway extensions are in place. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Despite the wishes of local businesses, further traffic improvements north of the Bulli CBD will not be introduced until after controversial clearway extensions are in place. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Work on traffic improvements north of the Bulli CBD will not start until after the controversial clearway extension on the Princes Highway.

