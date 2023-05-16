Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Police launch appeal to find a missing boy from Warilla

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Anton Pacitto? Picture supplied.
Have you seen Anton Pacitto? Picture supplied.

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Warilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.