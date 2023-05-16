Police are appealing to the public for help to find a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Warilla.
Anton Pacitto was last seen about 3.30pm on Monday May 15 at Oldfield Street.
When he didn't return home, officers at Lake Illawarra Police District were notified and they commenced inquiries as to where he disappeared to.
Concerns are held for Anton due to his age and having a medical condition.
His appearance is described as being of Caucasian, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anton was last seen wearing a black jumper, black shorts, black cap with green writing and joggers.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.