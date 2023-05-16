With half a century of experience between them, Bulli Greengrocer owners John Minnes and Resham Kandel know how to pick the right produce.
With the price of just about everything going up - and the change of seasons - here's their tips for how to eat fresh produce, without breaking the bank.
As the mercury drops and the leaves change colour what is good value changes too. Out are stone fruit and tomatoes and in are citrus and apples.
"Mandarins are kicking in now, very good eating," Mr Minnes said.
Other fruits that are coming into season are pomegranates, pears and navel oranges.
On the vegetable side of things, zucchinis and cucumbers are making way for broccoli and cauliflower.
With fresh produce dependent on a range of growing conditions, on top of seasonality certain crops can be affected by natural disasters in different regions. Potatoes and onions were the most recently hit, with growers in Tasmania hit by poor growing conditions.
To avoid this, load up on specials where you can, Mr Minnes said, and then buy smaller amounts of full-priced fruit and veg.
"Celery we've got on special for 99 cents," he said.
"People need to tighten their belts, the interest rates are up, we understand that, but we try and keep it fresh and keep the prices down as much as we can."
If your usual pick at the shop is out of season or higher in price, don't be afraid of picking up a more unusual item. While we turn for the thicker blankets and pull out the heaters, this can be the perfect time to put together a hearty winter soup, using some underloved veggies, as Mr Minnes highlights.
"Pick up a celery, parsnip, a suede and a bag of carrots and whatever meat you've got left over and you can make a big pot of soup for a few dollars."
It's this kind of knowledge that has seen Bulli Greengrocer nominated as a finalist in the Fresh Awards in the Knowledge in Action category. Run by Sydney Markets, it's the first awards program Mr Minnes and Mr Kandel have run in since taking over the business about 12 months ago.
Employees of the previous owner, the pair decided to take on the business, previously known as Bulli Fruit & Deli, having gotten to know the area having worked at the store since 2013.
One thing that has stood out is shoppers' demand for local produce, Mr Kandel said.
"In this area people want Australian products," he said. "We try our best if it is in season."
