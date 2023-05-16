De Belin's faith in club greats to turn Dragons around

Dragons lock Jack de Belin expects club greats Ben Hornby, Dean Young and Jason Ryles to be better for their experience away from the club should any of them return in a head coaching capacity from next year.
The Dragons board finally pulled the trigger on Anthony Griffin on Tuesday, appointing assistant Ryan Carr in an interim capacity as it ramps up the search for a long-term head coach.
Club reps met with George Mimis, the manager of both Hornby and Ryles, on Monday, with confirmation that Craig Bellamy will remain at the Melbourne helm beyond this year bringing the latter back into the Dragons frame.
Current Cowboys assistant Young has also appeared on the shortlist having been overlooked for the Dragons head coaching role in favour of Griffin at the end of 2020.
De Belin debuted alongside club premiership heroes Hornby and Young in 2011, and subsequently played under the pair during their time as assistant coaches to Paul McGregor.
With both having broadened their knowledge elsewhere, de Belin is confident either could do the job if appointed.
"I played with Ben Hornby and Dean Young and then they both became my assistant coaches a couple of years later," de Belin said.
"They were fantastic coaches. They were very committed, smart, intelligent and I really enjoyed my time under them. They were so raw in the sense that they'd only just come out from playing.
"It's good to see that they've both gone away and honed their craft at another club and I'm sure they'll make great head coaches whenever that time comes.
"I haven't heard a great deal [about Ryles] but he's come from obviously two really successful clubs and I know he's done a really good job there. It seems that success has followed him wherever he's gone, so full credit to him.
"I'm sure if he was to get the job he'd do a fantastic one. It's up to the club and the board to decide. As players, we can't control that. Whoever they do decide upon, I'm sure they'll do a good job and I'll be excited for it."
Whether de Belin is there remains to be seen as the deadline approaches for him to take up the option on the fourth and final year of his current contract.
"I do need to speak to my manager and look to sort that out ASAP because I'm pretty sure it runs out at the end of this month so I should probably look into that," de Belin said.
"I'm not too sure where it's at. I've said, and I'll say it again, I love the Dragons, I want to be here, I want to be a one club man. At the same time I understand that football's a business.
"We have a short career so, at the same time, you can't just tie yourself down to the one club, but I love the Dragons. I want to be a part of it and that's always been my stance."
De Belin's not been alone in holding off on contract decisions, with football manager Ben Haran recently admitting the club's recruitment plans were locked in a holding pattern due to uncertainty surrounding the head coaching situation.
It's one of the key factors in deciding to axe Griffin, but de Belin said the distraction is no excuse for the performances the playing group has produced this season.
"I'm sure it obviously [deter] a few people or players from coming if they don't know who the coach is going to be, but that's a part of the job and I'm sure many clubs have that same situation," de Belin said.
"For players that are already contracted here, that's just part and parcel, you've got to just front up whoever is [coaching] here. As players, we've just got to play. The club and the board make those decisions.
"There's no point us worrying about something that we can't control. We could be standing here right now having a completely different conversation. I think it was five games that we lost by a combined 10 points or something like that.
"We were there or thereabouts and a lot of those games we probably should have won, or we did enough to win. If we'd done enough to turn a few of those results in our favor, we probably wouldn't be here right now."
Ryan Carr addressed the players for the first time as interim coach on Tuesday morning and wasted no time putting his stamp on the side in recalling Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle for Friday's clash with the Roosters just a fortnight after they were abruptly axed by Griffin.
While the sacking of a coach is not something that can be glossed over, de Belin isn't expecting much to change ahead of Friday's clash with the Roosters.
"It will definitely need to be discussed," de Belin said.
"Regardless of what's going on outside, and all the external factors, we've just got to worry about playing football on the weekend and just bring it back to us. That's all that matters at the moment.
"Nothing changes for us players. [Carr's] been fantastic as an assistant coach, so has Ben Woolf our other assistant coach. They've done a fantastic job it's disappointing that we haven't given them the results that they deserve, and the recognition.
"Dragons fans are very passionate and we haven't given them the results they deserve. It'd be very frustrating to be a Dragons supporter, no doubt.
"Looking to the future, we've obviously got to get some results happening and just, overall, build the club the way it should be built."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
