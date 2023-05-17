Towradgi residents are upset plans by IRT to redevelop a seniors complex there include destroying 124 of the 126 trees on the site.
A new development application is in for Elements at IRT Towradgi Beach, 89 new independent living units over three stages.
An earlier application was withdrawn after concerns about flooding and tree removal - which IRT says is necessary to deal with the flood risk.
Nearby resident Jack Gough said he and others were disappointed the new DA had not changed the tree removal.
"We're not talking about small trees - we're talking about a number that are well over 10m," he said.
"We're talking forest red gums, banksias, large Norfolk pines and a number of other casuarinas and other trees that are native, and are really important [in] an area which has really poor tree cover, in which the council are actively working to try and improve for the amenity of residents for dealing with heat islands and for our local wildlife.
"So it was really disappointing [IRT] haven't bothered to engage with the concerns of residents [and] council on this issue of removing so many trees."
Mr Gough said efforts should be made to work around trees where possible.
"The council's policies are clear that existing trees need to be treated as a design constraint. When applications are being made, you need to on a case by case basis, justify why any tree be removed and what contingencies that you have looked into to try and keep those trees.
"It's clear that the IRT have not done this, and we would ask them to go back again to the drawing board. Find a way that they can keep some of these large mature trees."
IRT CEO Patrick Reid said 124 new trees would be planted. Landscape plans show this will be mostly shrubs and some red bloodwoods, casuarina, banskia and claret ash.
"We have worked closely with Wollongong City Council and the Southern Regional Planning Panel to ensure our proposed development meets flood control planning requirements," Mr Reid said.
"In order to do that, the proposed floor levels have been designed to be above the 1 in 100 year event by 0.5m. This will require areas of the site to be filled, in particular the road and path network that connects to the dwellings.
"The change in levels required to address the flooding hazard requires the removal of the trees as recommended in the Arborist Assessment Report submitted with our application.
"To offset the tree removal the landscape plan provides for more than 124 trees to be reinstated, of which many will be mature so that the trees are established earlier."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.