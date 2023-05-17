It may be the NBL off-season but there's little time to rest for Illawarra Hawks captain Sam Froling.
The 22-year-old only recently returned home from a stint in Japan playing for Levanga Hokkaido.
In a couple of weeks Froling plans on jetting off to the US to play in the summer league competitions.
Froling took time out of his busy schedule to have a chat to the Mercury about his Japanese adventure, being selected for the Boomers and the Hawks' chances for season 2023-24.
Froling said playing in Japan was an awesome experience.
"It was a lot of fun. It was a really good experience learning kind of living in a different culture and then also learning a new kind of basketball," he said.
On the court Froling helped Levanga Hokkaido avoid relegation.
He was helped by his team-mates including fellow Aussie Brock Motum and former New Zealand Breakers and Melbourne United player Sean Long.
"When I first got there they were in a bit of trouble. They were in danger of being relegated down to the second league," Froling said.
"Fortunately after I got there we had a few good wins and got ourselves out of that relegation zone and ended up achieving the goal that we wanted."
Froling was still in Japan when news filtered through earlier this month that he had been selected in an 18-man extended Australian Boomers squad ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Last season's Hawks' Most Valuable Player of the Year award winner features in the squad which includes a record number of NBA (10) players and Tokyo bronze medallists.
"I was stoked. It was pretty cool to see my name in that squad with guys who I've kind of looked up to and idolised in Australian basketball for my whole life," he said.
"It's a bit surreal to be a part of that."
Froling plans on knuckling down and working hard to give himself the best chance possible of realising his dream of representing his country at a World Cup or Olympic Games.
"Playing for the Boomers has been my goal my whole life. I want to go to a World Cup or an Olympic Games, at least once in my career.
"Making the squad is the first step. I want to go to camp and prove that I'm good enough to be on that team."
Froling was excited that things were also looking up on the home front with the Hawks.
Having endured one of their worst seasons on record, Illawarra have recruited some handy Australian and US imports much to the pleasure of the club's young skipper.
"I think we're putting together a really nice squad," Froling said.
"We're starting to look the goods and I'm a big fan of everyone we've signed.
"It's just a matter of adding a few more pieces over these next coming weeks and I think we'll be in for a pretty good season.
"We're all coming off a tough last year. I think all of us, as competitors don't want a repeat of last season.
"We want to reward our fans and give them a good product and a team to be proud of.
"For us, that means results and we're looking forward to performing really well this season."
As part of his preparations for the NBL24 season, which for the Hawks tips-off against arch-rivals Sydney on September 30, Froling is heading to the US t compete in the Summer League.
"I'm going to head over to America to do Summer League.
"I'll be there for just over a month, doing workouts and training with the team and then I'll come back here and the Boomers stuff kicks off.
"I've got about three weeks here and from then on I've got a pretty full on schedule."
