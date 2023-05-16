A remarkable year has become even better for Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters, with Jynaya and Indiana being picked in the latest Young Matildas squad.
The promising Sydney FC duo - who have just completed their inaugural A-League Women's season as double champions - were on Tuesday called up to represent Australia in their next round of 2024 AFC Under 20s Women's Asia Cup qualifiers. The side will take on Vietnam, Iran and Lebanon in Group A this June, with a chance to advance to the Cup on the line.
The 23 selected players and the team's staff will assemble for a camp in Sydney next week before departing for Vietnam.
Jynaya and Indiana, aged 17 and 15 years old respectively, were among five Sydney FC talents picked in the squad, alongside Tahlia Franco, Shay Hollman and Anika Stajcic. Their selection comes just a fortnight after the sky blues won the A-Leagues grand final against Western United.
"This squad recognises the players who not only performed for us in the round one qualifiers, but also those who have recorded consistent performances in the recent A-League Women's season," Young Matildas head coach Leah Blayney said.
"We have worked to ensure we have a good balance across the squad not just in terms of positional depth, but also in finding the best combinations, whose player profiles best match our playing style."
Young Matildas squad:
Alexia Apostolakis, Ava Briedis, Claudia Cicco, Indiana Dos Santos, Jynaya Dos Santos, Gemma Ferris, Tahlia Franco, Daniela Galic, Sasha Grove, Shay Hollman, Kahli Johnson, Zara Kruger, Chloe Lincoln, Maya Lobo, Tijan McKenna, Alana Murphy, Emilia Murray, Jessika Nash, Ella O'Grady, Sienna Saveska, Anika Stajcic, Naomi Thomas-Chinnama and Grace Wilson.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
