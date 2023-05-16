Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Dos Santos siblings called up to Young Matildas squad

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
May 16 2023 - 2:40pm
Shellharbour's Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour's Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A remarkable year has become even better for Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters, with Jynaya and Indiana being picked in the latest Young Matildas squad.

